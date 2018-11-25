– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Cyber Monday is arguably the best time to upgrade your wardrobe, and luckily you don't even have to wait until Monday to get in on these incredible sales. At Reviewed, we test thousands of products each year so we know a thing or two about finding a good deal. We've already been diligently looking for the best Cyber Monday sales, and these are our favorite clothing, fashion, and outerwear deals from your favorite retailers like Anthropologie, Gap, Nordstrom, L.L. Bean, Madewell, Topshop, and more.

The best Cyber Monday fashion deals available now

  1. Columbia—Save on almost everything sitewide: Plus, they've got 50% off doorbusters and free shipping on all orders.
  2. Gap—Get 50% off everything online and in stores with code "CYBER." Plus, get an extra 10% off everything with code "YOURS."
  3. J.Crew—Save 50% on your entire purchase with the code "TGIF": The site has been a bit buggy because of the influx of shoppers. Be patient and/or check back later. We're sure they're working on a fix.
  4. L.L. Bean Weekend Sale—Save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20." Plus, get a $10 gift card if you spend $50 or more.
  5. Lucky Brand—Get 50% off sitewide and 60% off all sales: : This deal is good through 11/26 and you can get 60% off select styles as well as free shipping on orders over $75.
  6. Madewell—25% off EVERYTHING with the code "DEALWITHIT": Need a dress for the office holiday party? How about more cozy sweaters or a new pair of jeans? Get it all at this massive Madewell sale with the sassy coupon code "DEALWITHIT."
  7. Sorel—Take 25% off sitewide and get free shipping through November 26.

Other fashion and clothing deals

