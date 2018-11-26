—Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means—guests. If your home decor isn't up to snuff, there are loads of Cyber Monday sales happening right now on everything from TVs and games to kitchen appliances and furniture, so how about replacing your furniture with some pretty new pieces?

At Reviewed, we test and vet all the stuff you want to buy. We've found some of the best Cyber Monday deals on furniture:

Our favorite furniture deals so far

The best Cyber Monday mattress deals available now

Cyber Monday 2018: Best furniture deals

Casper—10% off with code "COZY10." A couple of our editors sleep soundly on these mattresses nightly.

Tuft & Needle—The Mint Mattress, T&N's “upgraded” premium mattress, is 20% off.

Brooklyn Bedding—You can get 30% off sitewide.

Bear—Take $125 off any purchase of $500 or more, or $225 off any purchase $1,200 or more. Plus, get some free pillows with your purchase.

Serta— Save up to $900 on iSerta mattress sets or $400 on Serta iComfort or Serta iComfort Hybrid mattresses.

Eight—Take $200 off and get a free Echo Dot.

All the best Cyber Monday furniture sales

AllModern—Get an extra 20% off select items with code "ACTNOW" through November 26.

Anthropologie—Get 30% off everything, including furniture.

Ashley Furniture—Get up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 10% off with code "CYBER2018."

Bed Bath & Beyond—Get up to 40% off furniture.

Hayneedle—Save up to 70% and double rewards points on a wide assortment of products, plus free shipping on orders over $49.

Houzz—Massive savings up to 75% from rugs to barstools to dining to lighting and more.

Ikea—Take $25 off $100 purchase or more through November 26 with code bzkhwP5H.

Joss & Main—Take 25% off select items with code "EXTRA25."

Wayfair—Save up to 80% off on virtually everything, with huge doorbusters on top-sellers.

Overstock—Save up to 70% off and get free shipping sitewide, plus an additional 17% off with code "CYBER17."

Target—Save up to 40% on Home. Plus if you shop online, you can get an extra 15% off your entire purchase today only.

Walmart—Get savings on furniture that run anywhere from 10-60%—or more.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

