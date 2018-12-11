— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Cyber Monday is here and virtually every retailer out there is pumping out exclusive offers and discounts. It's the biggest online shopping day of the year, and possibly ever.
To help you find the biggest savings and sales, the product experts at Reviewed are scouring the internet all day long, updating this page constantly with new deals on only the best products.
Our Favorite Deals Right Now
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99): This is one of the best Black Friday deals of the year. It's brand new and more than half off. Insane.
- AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative. You can also get it at Amazon for the same price.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
- KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$223.99 at Amazon (Save $55): An absolute classic. Only the red models are left at Amazon. Macy's is selling them for $279 but at least they have six colors to choose from.
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- L.L. Bean Weekend Sale—Save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20." Plus, get a $10 gift card if you spend $50 or more and save 25% on slippers—like these wicked good ones—with code "WICKED25."
Editor's Note: We made a mistake. During Black Friday, we listed a deal on the new, waterproof Kindle Paperwhite. The model on sale is actually the older, non-waterproof Paperwhite. We still think it's one of the best e-readers, but if you wanted the new version, we're sorry if this caused any issues for you. Amazon will accept returns, for a full refund, through Jan. 31.
Tech Deals
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846": We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843": This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline II Lightning Cable (6ft)—$10.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80): Anker's charging cables are among the more durable options, and we love the price for this 6-foot Lightning cable. It's only available for the white option though. You can also get the 10-foot version for $10.49 and save $4.50 with the code "AKCBL567."
- Anker Soundcore Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2-Pack—$49.59 on Amazon with the code "ANKSPK20" (Save $12.40): People go bonkers for these tiny handheld Bluetooth speakers, and now you can save $6 per speaker with this awesome 2-pack deal. Just don't forget to use the code "ANKSPK20" at checkout.
- Apple iPhone XR 128GB—$769 on eBay (Save $30)
- Apple iPhone XS 64 GB—$959 on eBay (Save $40)
- Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB—$1,199 on eBay (Save $50)
- Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$429 at B&H (Save $200): If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
- Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7BK Over-Ear Headphones—$179.00 on Amazon (Save $70): Our top-rated headphones! They’re on the lowest price of the year.
- Audio-Technica ATG-M40x Over-Ear Headphones—$79 at Amazon (Save $20): These headphones are well-regarded for their high-quality sound and affordable price, but this deal drops them as low as they've been in awhile.
- Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX Wireless Earbuds—$99.99 at Best Buy (Save $20): If the kid wants Beats headphones, but $200+ is outside your budget, these little earbuds are the perfect compromise.
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise-Cancelling Headphones—$109.99 on Amazon (Save $70): You can get a standard pair or an Apple-ready pair for the same low price, the best we've ever seen.
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones—$299 at Amazon (Save $50): These excellent wireless over-ear headphones are famous for their noise canceling abilities, and this is the lowest they've been since August.
- Bose SoundSport Wireless In-Ear Headphones—$99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the lowest price we've seen recently on these wireless earbuds from Bose, which are almost always $150.
- Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones—$49 on Jet (Save $50)
- Canon EOS M50 Digital SLR Camera (black)—$599.99 at Target (Save $300)
- DJI Drones—Save up to $100 on select models at Best Buy
- DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo—$719 at B&H (Save $280)
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$149 on Amazon (Save $110): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which lets you connect to your devices wirelessly over WiFi. The non-WiFi version is also on sale for $20 cheaper.
- Doxie Q Portable Scanner—$189 on Amazon (Save $66): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which auto-feeds your documents so you don't have to wait and watch while you scan.
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 (Save $40): This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$79.99 (Save $39.99)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 (Save $50): This may cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$144.99 (Save $59.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free—$99.99 (Save $50 off): If you want a nice, but affordable tablet, the Fire HD 10 might be your best bet, especially at this price.
- Fire TV Cube—$59.99 (Save $60): Amazon's first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa is on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote—$34.99 (Save $15): The upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote—$24.99 (Save $15): This is one of our favorite media streaming devices and it's back down to its lowest price.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 and $15 Target gift card—$59.99 at Target (Save $5): Get a free $15 gift card when you get the best affordable instant camera at Target. The camera alone is $50 at Amazon, so just be aware that you're paying a little extra for that gift card than you might think.
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack—$14.99 at Target (Save $5): Gifting the camera to someone? This is the perfect stocking stuffer!
- GoPro Karma Quadcopter with HERO6—$699.99 at Best Buy (Save $300): This includes a free propeller 2-pack and battery ($120 value)
- GoPro HERO7 Silver—$229.99 at Target (Save $70)
- GoPro Hero7 Waterproof HD 4K Camera (+ 128GB SD Card and $30 Best Buy Gift Card)—$399.99 at Best Buy (Save $299.99): Aspiring vloggers will love unwrapping this gift, especially with the free 128GB SD card. You can even keep the $30 e-gift card for yourself or gift it to someone else on your list.
- Honor View10 GSM 128GB Unlocked Smartphone—$349.99 on Amazon (Save $80): This typically $430 phone is highly rated, and it's the lowest price we've seen. It even have facial-recognition unlock like the iPhone X series.
- HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer—$89.95 on Amazon (Save $30): This is one of our favorite portable photo printers down to its lowest price.
- Hubsan H107D X4 Quadcopter with FPV camera—$79.99 at B&H (Save $120): This is a great beginner drone, especially for under $100.
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset Re-certified—$54.99 on eBay (Save $15): This is the best gaming headset we've ever tested. Right now, it's at a new low price, marking the best sale we've ever seen for a certified refurbished model.
- HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset—$99.99 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Jabra 45e Alexa-Enabled Wireless Earbuds—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth wireless earbuds. Considering we loved their true wireless earbuds almost as much as Apple Airpods, we're confident this set will be sure to please too.
- Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds—$119.99 on Amazon (Save $50): These are our favorite true wireless headphones that aren't Apple AirPods back down to their lowest price.
- JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker—$149.99 at Best Buy (Save $150)
- JoJo Siwa Headphones—$12.99 at Kohl's (Save $17): If your kids have ever asked for these popular headphones, this sale is the best time to make their dreams come true.
- Kindle e-books—Save up to 80% on popular titles on Amazon
- Marshall Kilburn Portable Bluetooth Speaker—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the best price we've ever seen on a highly rated speaker any musician would love.
- Nintendo Switch Dock Set—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $30)
- Nintendo New 3DS XL Super Nintendo Edition—$149.99 at Amazon (Save $50)
- NordVPN Internet Protection—$107.55 for 3-year subscription (75% off): You’ve heard of VPNs. You’ve probably thought about finally installing one. NordVPN is highly rated by a number of experts and this is the lowest price we’ve seen. The 30-day money-back guarantee seals the deal.
- Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera—$497 on Amazon (Save $101): This is one of our favorite digital cameras, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. It shoots 4K video and takes 20.1MP photos for super high definition whether you're snapping pics at your kids' football games or recording their holiday spectacular.
- Parrot Bebop 2 Quadcopter with Skycontroller 2—$249.99 at Best Buy (Save $150)
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console with God of War, GT Sport, and Uncharted 4—$399.99 at Amazon (Save $30)
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is an incredible deal for a full year of PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer on PS4 and offers free games every month.
- Playstation VR Skyrim bundle—$299.99 at B&H (Save $100)
- Portal from Facebook—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): If you love the idea of Facebook's Portal, which automatically tracks you during video calls with loved ones as you walk around your room, this deal makes it a great time to try one out. The larger Portal Plus, which rotates and has better speakers, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).
- Rokinon 50mm T1.5 AS UMC Cine DS Lens for Canon EF Mount—$369 at B&H (Save $170)
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25): These are the best-tested kids' headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors. (If you want Prime shipping, you can get them for $1 more on Amazon too.)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" 16GB Tablet and $25 Google Play credit—$129 at Walmart (Save $60)
- SanDisk 200GB MicroSDXC Memory Card—$29.99 at Amazon (Save $18.51)
- SanDisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC Card with Adapter—$11.49 on Amazon (Save $7.00): In September, these SD cards (made by our favorite SD card maker) were selling for nearly $20. They've been falling in price for a few cents pretty consistently, and right now you can get them for nearly their lowest price yet. They're perfect for cameras, phones, and tablets with removable storage, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 on Amazon (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday! You can also get it for $174.99 at Best Buy.
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer—$599 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the best sale we've seen on this subwoofer since July 2017.
- Sonos—Save $25-$200 on select speakers at Best Buy
- Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for Playstation 4 (Gold)—$39.99 at Target (Save $25)
- Sony XB950N1 Extra Bass Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones—$119.99 at Best Buy (Save $130)
- Tile Tracker 4- and 8-Packs—50% off at Tile
- Tile Tracker 4-Pack with a Free Google Home Mini—$49.99 at Best Buy (Save $65)
- Tile Pro Tracker 4-Pack with a Free Echo Dot—$100 from Tile (Save $40)
- Turtle Beach Stealth Gaming Headset—$84.95 at Amazon (Save $15)
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Fortnite—$229.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): If your gamer is dying to try Fortnite, this bundle is the perfect gift. Technically Fortnite is free to play, but you're also getting a bunch of skins and stuff, so it's worth it.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Minecraft—$199.99 at Best Buy (Save $100): What's not to love about this sale? Minecraft is fun for all ages, too.
- Xbox One S 1TB Console with Battlefield V—$229 at Walmart (Save $70): Battlefield V has a complex, captivating story and super fun online MMO games too. It's a must if you like FPSs.
- Xbox One X 1TB Gaming Console—$379.99 at eBay (Save $120): Go big or go home, right? If eBay's not your ideal place to shop, both Target and Best Buy have it for $20 more (still a great deal) if you want to pick it up at your local store.
TV and Home Entertainment Deals
- Anker Nebula Mars Lite—$239.99 on Amazon with the code "BFNEBULA" (Save $60): Anker's tiny portable projectors seem like a novelty, but they're actually amazing. You can literally watch TV anywhere. This one has a lower-quality picture than its bigger brother, but it costs more than half as much with this Black Friday coupon.
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,296.99 on Amazon (Save $200): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8. It usually costs $3,000 and has been selling for around $2,500 for the last few months, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$199.99 on Amazon (Save $150): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.
- Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 at Best Buy (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.
- Samsung QN82Q6FN 82" Smart QLED 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR—$2,599 on eBay (Save $400): If you want the biggest TV you've ever seen in real life, this is a great option. It's basically twice as big as what most people have.
- Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.
- Sonos Connect:AmpWireless Home Audio Amplifier—$399 on Amazon (Save $100): If you love the rich sound quality of Sonos speakers, this amp is the perfect way to make it even more enjoyable, especially at 20% off.
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.
- TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 at Amazon (Save $40): We love the affordability and functionality of this TV. This smaller size is great for a kid's bedroom, a dorm, the kitchen, or anywhere, really!
- TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV—$629.99 on Amazon (Save $170)
Laptops and PC Accessory Deals
- Acer Aspire E 15 (8th Gen Intel Core + 6GB RAM)—$324.99 at Amazon
- Apple MacBook Pro (15.4-inch, 2017)—$2,399 at B&H (Save $400): If you need a workhorse, pro-quality MacBook, this 2017 model is a great pickup. It has a large 512GB SSD, 16GB of RAM, a quadcore i7 processor, and a dedicated graphics card. It comes with the fancy new Touchbar (which not everyone loves), but at this price at least you’re not paying extra for it.
- Asus VivoBook S15 (gun metal)—$849 at B&H (Save $50)
- Asus ZenBook Pro Multi-Touch Notebook—$1,399 at B&H (Save $100)
- Dell XPS 15 Multi-Touch Notebook—$1,949 at B&H (Save $250)
- Epson WorkForce WF-3640 Wireless All-In-One Printer—$79.99 at Best Buy (Save $120)
- Google Pixelbook (16GB RAM + touchscreen)—$1,349 at Amazon (Save $300)
- HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop—$949 on Amazon (Save $150)
- HP x2 Chromebook (8GB RAM + 64GB eMMC flash storage)—$449 at Best Buy (Save $200)
- Lenovo 15.6-inch Legion Y7000 Notebook—$1,119 at B&H (Save $320)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$48 on Amazon (Save $22): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Microsoft Surface Go (New) 4GB RAM + Intel Premium Gold—$449 at Amazon (Save $50)
- Norton Security Premium—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $29): This typically $50 security software can be used on up to 10 devices, and it's at its lowest price right now.
- NordVPN Internet Protection—$107.55 for 3-year subscription (75% off): You’ve heard of VPNs. You’ve probably thought about finally installing one. NordVPN is highly rated by a number of experts and this is the lowest price we’ve seen. The 30-day money-back guarantee seals the deal.
Kitchen and Cooking Deals
- All-Clad Factory-Seconds VIP Sale—Massive discounts on All-Clad Cookware: All-Clad has major doorbusters and free shipping on all orders of factory seconds (basically perfect but a little dinged up). You'll just need to enter your email address to access the sale.
- All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set—$639.96 on Amazon (Save $160): This is our favorite stainless cookware set, and it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon.
- All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan w/ Rack—$129.99 at Crate & Barrel (Save $50): This typically $180 roasting pan did very well in our tests, and you can get a great discount in time for Thanksgiving. Amazon has it for the same price if you want Prime shipping, too.
- Anova Precision Cooker Bluetooth—$89 at Target (Save 30%): This is our favorite sous vide cooker, and we're loving this sub-$100 price.
- Anova Precision Cooker Nano—$64 at Amazon (Save $35): This is the smaller version of the best immersion circulator we've ever tested. It didn't perform as well as the full-size version in our tests, but it's still satisfactory if you want a stylish sous vide cooker. You can also get it at Anova Culinary for the same price.
- Breville Nespresso Creatista Single Serve Espresso Machine—$249.99 at Amazon (Save $249.96)
- Breville Smart Oven Pro—$215.96 on Amazon (Save $64.03): This is the best toaster oven we've ever tested because it's basically a smaller version of your actual oven. It roasts, bakes, and still makes crispy toast. Right now, it's back down to its second lowest price of the year.
- Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect—$125 on Amazon (Save $85): This is the best knife sharpener we've ever tested and right now it's back down to its lowest price. With three stages of smoothing and sharpening, you'll give a new life to your favorite kitchen knives.
- ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide Cooker—$143 on Amazon (Save $36): This is our favorite WiFi-enabled immersion circulator (and my personal favorite of all time).
- Coleman RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill—$99.95 (Save $99.05)
- Contigo Autoseal Matte Black Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5): Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black.
- Cuisinart 36-Piece Grill Set—$36.98 on Amazon (Save $13.01)
- Cuisinart 4-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press—$10.39 on Amazon (Save $2.60): It's time to up your burger game, because this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this stuffed burger maker.
- Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor—$131.52 on Amazon (Save $18): This is the lowest price you can find on the smaller version of our favorite food processor.
- Cuisinart Gourmet Two Burner Gas Griddle—$129.55 on Amazon (Save $8): This is the lowest price we've seen on this gas griddle. Imagine pancakes AND burgers at your next tailgate!
- Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus Hand Mixer—$60.29 on Amazon (Save $7.70): This is our favorite hand mixer and right now it's down to its lowest price. Just don't forget to click the on-page coupon for that extra $1.42.
- Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$169.99 on Amazon (Save $36): Our favorite stainless steel cookware set is down to nearly its lowest price ever.
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill in Red—$77.22 on Amazon (Save $19.31): This is the best price we've seen on this super portable little grill.
- Dash Compact Electric Air Fryer—$49.99 at Amazon (Save $20)
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$14.99 on Amazon (Save $4): This usually $19 gadget seems silly, but is actually amazing if you like hard or soft-boiled eggs. The Dash makes cooking eggs perfectly a breeze, and we love this sale price.
- DeLonghi Nespresso Essenza Mini—$96.85 on Amazon (Save $23): This is our favorite affordable single-serve expresso maker. It's no longer at the absolute lowest price, but it's still a great deal.
- Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer—$59.88 at Walmart (Save $40)
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$69.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model went up $10 from its lowest price, but we still thing it's a good buy.
- Instant Pot Glass Lid—$10.37 at Amazon (Save $4.58): If you own (or are gifting) an Instant Pot, this is a fantastic accessory to go along with it. While simmering soups you can use this traditional glass lid instead of the bulky pressure-seal one.
- Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6-Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker—$89.95 on Amazon (Save $60): If you love pressure cooking and love smart gadgets, this pricer Instant Pot may be the one for you.
- J.A. Henckels International Statement Knife Block Set—$79.99 at Amazon (Save $33): We've never seen a price so low on the smaller version of the best knife set of 2018 (which has 3 extra knives and costs $280).
- Keurig K-Cafe Single Serve Latte and Cappuccino Coffee Maker—$114.99 at Amazon (Save $125.34)
- KitchenAid 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Mixer Attachment Set—$111.99 at Walmart (Save $138)
- KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Contour Silver—$199.99 on Jet (Save $130)
- KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$223.99 at Amazon (Save $55): absolute classic. Only the red models are left at Amazon. Macy's is selling them for $279 but at least they have six colors to choose from.
- KitchenAid 6-Qt. Stand Mixer—$229.99 at eBay (Save $229.99): The larger size has a liftable bowl, rather than the tilt-head found on smaller sizes, but it's just as easy to use.
- Le Creuset 5-1/2-Quart Dutch Oven, Soleil—$299.95 on Amazon (Save $40.00): This stylish classic (and one of our favorite Dutch ovens) is at the lowest price we've seen all year, but it's only available for this price in "soleil" (yellow) and "palm" (green). (Other colors are on sale too, but the discounts aren't as significant.)
- Lodge 3.5-In. Mini Cast Iron Skillet—$4.69 on Amazon (Save $1.56): You know all those adorable skillet desserts you see on Pinterest and Instagram and at trendy restaurants? Bet you didn't realize these little guys were so affordable at their typical $6.25. It's even better when they're under $5.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances: In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards. (Note: Lowe's website has been up and down all day due to technical issues)
- Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De'Longhi—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $36.86)
- Nordic Ware Natural Aluminum Commercial Baker's Half Sheet, 2-pack—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $7): Our favorite baking sheets are 25% off in a 2-pack—holiday baking season approaches, people.
- Nutri Ninja Blender with FreshVac Technology—$59.95 on Amazon (Save $40.04): This is the lowest price for this personal blender.
- Opal Nugget Ice Maker—$435.01 on Amazon (Save $113.99): This wildly expensive ice machine makes little nugget ice cubes that are perfect for cocktails and drinks. Right now, it's down to its lowest price on Amazon.
- Oster Versa Performance Blender, 1400-watt—$105.01 on Amazon (Save $76.38)
- OXO On Barista Brain 9 Cup Coffee Maker—$159.96 on Amazon (Save $40.03)
- Rösle Wire Handle Coarse Grater—$28.95 on Amazon (Save $7.05): This is one of the best graters we've ever tested and right now it's at its lowest price.
- Rubbermaid Oven Thermometer—$5.30 on Amazon (Save $1.71): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best oven thermometers we've ever tested.
- Stanley Adventure Cooler—$41.93 on Amazon (Save $21.07): This is the best temperature controlled cooler we've ever tested. It's at the lowest price we've ever seen so you might as well pack it with some extra beverages for your Thanksgiving road trip.
- Staub 4-Quart Round Cocotte—$99.99 on Massdrop (Save $185): Get the best Dutch oven we've ever tested in cherry, matte black, or turquoise for its lowest price. Also available in cherry and matte black on Amazon.
- Sur La Table—Up to 75% off on select items: Instant Pots, La Staub and Le Creuset pots, All-Clad skillets, and a host of other kitchen items on massive sale.
- Vitamix 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty.
- Wüsthof 7-Piece Knife Block Set—$329.95 at Crate & Barrel (Save $20): This knife set performed just as well as our favorite set from Zwillings, but didn't win top honor because it's a little pricier. However, Crate & Barrel has it for $20 less than Amazon right now, making it a great time to upgrade to a luxury set.
- Wusthof Classic Paring Knife—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $3): This is the best paring knife we've ever tested and it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
Appliance and Cleaning Deals
- Black+Decker Pivot 20V—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $5.20): This is a nice discount on our favorite affordable handheld vacuum, which is perfect for quick cleaning touchups during the holidays.
- Bosch SHXM78W55N Dishwasher—$939.10 at Appliances Connection (Save 10%): Our best-tested dishwashers are the Bosch 800 series, and this model is our perfect 10. This price is the best we’ve seen, and you'll save 15% if you go for the bundle. We love this dishwasher's near-silent operation and top-notch cleaning performance.
- Danby DDW621WDB Countertop Dishwasher—$199.99 (Save $30): A great countertop dishwasher for folks who live in homes or apartment without dishwashers.
- Dyson Small Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum—$159.99 on eBay (Save $90): The Small Ball is a great vacuum, and we're loving this sale price from Dyson's eBay outlet store. After testing it, our vacuum expert found that it was lightweight and comfortable to use, but the regular price was too high considering other options are equally as good for less. But with this sale, it might be time to invest in a Dyson.
- Dyson V7 Animal + HEPA vacuum—$164.99 on eBay (Save $15): This is our favorite cordless vacuums ever in a refurbished model. Also available brand new at Jet for 189.99.
- Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner—$344.99 on Amazon (Save $165)
- Ecovacs Deebot N79W—$169.99 at Target (Save $30): This is one of our favorite smart robot vacuums. It has stronger suction than its predecessor, can be controlled through an app, and is Alexa compatible. You can get it for its second lowest price right now.
- Ecovacs Deebot OZMO 930 Smart Robot Vacuum—$399.99 on Amazon (Save $200): This is the best price we've seen in this higher-end smart robot vacuum. Ecovacs' lower-end models always performs well in our tests, so we're confident this one will wow you. It's the same price at Target too.
- Frigidaire FFEF3054TS 30-In. Electric Range—$478 at Home Depot (Save $301): Big savings on this popular electric range will bring you five elements on the smooth cooktop, a 3000W Quick Boil, and a self-cleaning oven that will deal with burned-on nastiness in a mere two hours. And if you’re short on cabinet space for pots and pans, you’ll appreciate the storage drawer.
- iRobot Roomba 675 Smart Robot Vacuum—$199.99 on Amazon (Save $100): This affordable smart robot vacuum usually costs $300. This is the best price we've ever seen for this Alexa-enabled Roomba.
- iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum with WiFi and Alexa—$249 (Save $125.99): This is one of the most popular Roombas out there, especially for pet owners, and this discount is amazing.
- Kenmore 22352 Top Load Washer—$499.99 on Amazon (Save $145)
- LG LDF5545ST Front Control Dishwasher at Home Depot for $548 (Save $151)
- LG WM8100HVA Front Load Washer—$995 at AJ Madison (Save $500)
- LG Styler—$1,098 at The Home Depot (Save $901): This is the first time this incredible WiFi-enabled clothing care system has even gone on sale, and it's practically 50% off! It's available for $1-$2 more from Best Buy and Lowe's too, and if you have a Costco membership, you can get it for $100 less.
- Lowe's—Save up to 40% on select appliances: In addition to the discounts, you can get up to $600 in rebates, like at Home Depot, but Lowes is offering these rebates in Lowe's gift cards. (Note: Lowe's website has been up and down all day due to technical issues)
- Samsung DV45K6200EW—$648 at Home Depot (Save $461): The Samsung dryers we’ve tested tend to perform well across the board, so we expect you'll like this one. These dryers are generous with steam, and once you bring it home, you might even be able to put away your iron. JC Penney is offering this dryer for the same price, so you can buy it from your preferred retailer.
- Samsung NX58H5600SS 30-In. Gas Range—$598 at Home Depot (Save $501): With five gas burners, a bridge burner for griddles, a convection oven, and a warming drawer to take the pressure off the cook, this is an impressive gas range at a very good price. By the way, Lowe's is offering the same deal.
- Samsung RF260BEAESR French Door Refrigerator—$998 at Home Depot (Save $776): This French door refrigerator is a stylish update for any kitchen, with a sleek stainless look. It uses storage space well, and the deli drawer has three temperature settings you can adjust, depending on what you want to store there. You can also get it at Best Buy for the same price, if you prefer.
- Frigidaire FFTR1821TS—$543 at AJ Madison (Save $376): A spacious and econonomical fridge that we liked when it was in our test labs. FYI, it's beating HD's price by about $55
- Shark Ion R85 WiFi-Enabled Smart Robot Vacuum—$229.99 on Amazon (Save $170): We're big fans of this vacuum, especially at 50% off, the first and craziest price drop ever.
- Whirlpool WDF330PAHW Dishwasher—$299 at Lowe’s (Save $80): This basic dishwasher is at a really great price point right now, and it’s one of Reviewed's top under-$500 dishwasher picks. At under $300 now through 11/29, it's practically a steal, but don't forget, you have to add it to your cart to see this price. (Note: The Lowe's website has been buggy here and there, so try again later if it's not working.)
- Whirlpool WRT318FZDB Top Freezer Refrigerator—$498 at Home Depot (Save $181): This budget top freezer model is even better when it's on sale.
- Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ $1,593 at Appliances Connection plus $100 mail-in rebate (Save $239.10)
Home and Outdoor Deals
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 25%: If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- Ashley Furniture Signature Design Express Hybrid Mattress (Queen)—$181.03 at Amazon (Save $39.22)
- Ashley Furniture Haddigan Upholstered Dining Room Bench—$46.95 at Amazon (Save $113.31)
- BJ's 1-Year Inner Circle Membership—$25 at Groupon (Save $30): This deal also includes $65 in coupons to start shopping!
- BJ's Perks Rewards Membership—$50 at Groupon (Save $60): This deal also includes $65 in coupons to start shopping!
- Chewy pet supplies—Up to 50% off on pet food, toys, and treats
- Clearly Filtered Water Pitcher with Lifetime Warranty—$60 at Amazon (Save $15 with on-page coupon)
- Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is one of our favorite cool mist humidifiers and you can save 30% on a few other humidifiers, too.
- Crate&Barrel Cyber Monday Event: Save 20% off full priced items other than furniture.
- Dewalt 20V 4 Tool Combo Kit—$239.99 on eBay (Save $160): This toolkit typically costs over $300. You can also get it for $249.00 on Amazon.
- Dracast LED500 Pro Daylight LED Light—$179.95 at B&H (Save $316)
- Dyson Pure Cool Link—$268.99 on Amazon (Save $231)
- Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Purifier—$649.95 at Amazon (Save $50.04)
- Furbo Dog Camera—$134.99 at Amazon (Save $114.01): This is the best treat-tossing camera for pet owners.
- Greenies Dog and Cat Treats—Save 40% on Amazon
- Houzz Cyber Monday Sale—Save up to 75% on favorites
- Ibera Wall Mounted Bike Rack—$22.99 on Amazon (Save $7): When we tested all the best bike racks, this minimal option was among our favorites. It has a lighter weight capacity than others, and is really best suited for only strong, sturdy walls, but it's easy to install and looks great.
- iTouchless 13 Gallon Stainless Steel Automatic Trash Can—$53.79 at Amazon (Save $45.21)
- Kohl's Cash—Get $15 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent: Plus, get $10 off purchases of $50 or more with the code "JACKPOT."
- Leatherman Wave Plus—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the upgrade version of our favorite multitool.
- Milwaukee Electric Tools 2732-21HD Circular Saw Kit—$315 on Amazon (Save $65): This is one of our favorite circular saws. It usually sells for around $380, but right now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Nordstrom Rack's Black Friday—You can find savings on all sorts of men's and women's clothing and accessories. For Cyber Monday, spend $150 now, get $25 to spend Jan 11-Feb 2.
- Pottery Barn Cyber Monday Sale: Get 25% off your entire order with the code "CYBER" You can also get free shipping on everything but furniture.
- PureRelief XL King Size Heating Pad—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $15): We're in the midst of testing heating pads and this one is on our docket. It has six different heating levels and the option to shut off after two hours, and there's a 5% off coupon you can clip too.
- Serta Mattress Sale—Save up to $900: Serta is offering discounts up to $400 on their iComfort and iComfort Hybrid Mattresses, and up to $500 on their adjustable bases.
- Skil Circular Saw—$39.88 on Amazon (Save $12.90): This is our best affordable circular saw and right now it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Target—Take and extra 15% off top deals and more. No coupon code required!
- Target Home Decor Sale—Save up to 40%: If you're in the market for new bedding, furniture, decor, or other home accessories, this is your chance to get great savings. Also take an extra 15% off rugs, but these sales are online only.
- Wayfair Cyber Monday—Save up to 80% off and get free shipping
- West Elm—Save 70% sitewide: free shipping with code CYBER on everything except furniture and rugs.
Lifestyle Deals
- 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test—$129 on Amazon (Save $70): If you want more than your family history, this DNA kit will also tell you about your genetic code and how it might affect your health.
- Amazon Basics Assorted Items—Save up to 25%: If you've ever shopped on Amazon, you've no doubt seen listing for AmazonBasics versions of name-brand stuff. In our experience, the quality is always pretty decent, and the prices are definitely pretty great for the quality and compared to brand-name alternatives. They've got everything from kitchen gadgets and tech accessories to clothing and bedding.
- AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will by through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative. You can also get it at Amazon for the same price.
- Apple Watch Series 3 Stainless Steel (42mm, GPS + Cellular)—$429 at B&H (Save $200): If you use an iPhone and want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch is your best bet. This Series 3 Apple Watch has both GPS and Cellular, so your watch can stay connected even when you’re away from your phone.
- Bouqs—20% discount sitewide on flowers, wreaths, and seasonal arrangements with code "CHEERS20"
- Braun MG5090 Men's Electric Shaver—$34.94 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Braun Series 7 790cc Men's Electric Razor—$169.94 at Walmart (Save $120)
- ClassPass—Get a free month if you sign up between now and Cyber Monday: Try out different classes at different gyms. Just cancel before the trial ends and it won't cost you a dime (or keep it if you love it!).
- Disney Store—Cyber Monday: Get 30% off orders $150 or more, get 25% off orders $100 or more, 20% off orders $75 or more, and 15% off orders of $50 with the code "CYBER."
- eufy Smart Scale with Bluetooth 4.0—$29.99 on Amazon (Save $10): Other smart scales run well over $100, but this one's only $30, and it's got plenty of positive reviews.
- Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor—$119.95 on Amazon (Save $30): The all-new Charge 3 is amazing, and it's never been on sale before now. The battery lasts over a week, it's waterproof, and the design is much sleeker than ever before. No wonder we named it the best fitness tracker of 2018. It's available at Target for the same price too.
- Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch—$199.95 at Target (Save $70): We haven't gotten to test this one yet, but if you've been wanting a Fitbit-centric smartwatch, we love this sale price.
- Fitbit Versa—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time we've ever seen this fitness tracker on sale! It's available at Target for the same price with more band options, too.
- Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Running Watch—$199.99 at Garmin (Save $50)
- Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch—$134.91 on Amazon (Save $35.08)
- Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle—$22.94 on Amazon (Save $7): This is the best water bottle we've ever tested and it's literally never on sale. You can get a nice discount in several colors, but they may arrive after Christmas. You can also get the 24 oz. bottle for $26.19 at REI.
- Masterlock Mini Combination Lock Safe—$7.87 on Amazon (Save $2): This little mini safe is the perfect place to stash your keys while you're at the gym, or to tuck away your valuables while you're traveling. This is the lowest price ever.
- Nikon Cool Shot 20 Golf Rangefinder (US Version)—$146.95 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Oral-B Pro 3000 Electric Toothbrush—$59.95 on Amazon (Save $29.99)
- Oral-B Pro 8000 Series Electric Toothbrush—$94.94 on Amazon (Save $180.04): This typically $180 smart toothbrush is also on sale at Target and Walmart for the same price, which is the lowest ever.
- Peloton Exercise Bike and Accessories Package—$2,245 from Peloton (Save $249)—Get “The Works” accessories package for free (a $249 value) with the purchase of a Peloton exercise bike through November 26.
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$229.95 (Save $100): This is the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes, and we love the discount! Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $25 less but with fewer replacement brush heads.
- Protein Powder Mega Sale—Save up to 30% on Amazon: Popular wellness brands like Vega, Alive!, and Optimum Nutrition are crazy cheap right now. Stock up!
- REI's Cyber Monday sale—Save up to 40% sitewide: Even though REI does not participate in Black Friday sales, they still have a massive end-of-year sale that's perfect for anyone in need of new sporting or outdoor equipment.
- S'Well Water Bottles—Various discounts on every kind and color on Amazon: If you or someone you love is obsessed with these water bottles, this sale is the perfect chance to add to the collection.
- UPDATE: Shutterfly Cyber Monday Sale—Save up to 50% on everything and get an additional 25% off with code "CYBERMONDAY": Our favorite online photo printing company is running an amazing sale.
- Travelpro Platinum Elite 25” Expandable Spinner Suiter Suitcase—$250.99 on Amazon (Save $64): A smaller version of the best checked luggage we've ever tested at its second lowest price in Shadow Black and Vintage Grey.
- TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller—$26.24 on Amazon (Save $13.75)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $30)
- Williams Sonoma—Save 25% off Peppermint Bark: Save on peppermint bark while you shop the other deals at Williams Sonoma.
Beauty Deals
- Algenist—Get 30% off sitewide through November 28 with the code "GLOWON."
- Becca—Take 30% off the entire site.
- Bed Head—Get 20% off sitewide.
- Bite Beauty—Get 20% off sitewide, free shipping, and a free four-piece kit with any $35 purchase with code "MONDAY4."
- Boxycharm—Get your pick of three limited edition Black Friday Boxes at a steep discount through November 26.
- Birchbox—Get 10% off orders $30+, 15% off orders $50+, or 25% off orders $75+.
- Clarisonic—Get 20% off all sets through November 26.
- Cover FX—Get 25% off your entire purchase and free shipping, and a free gift of Celestial Custom Enhancer Drops on orders over $50.
- Dermstore—Take up to 30% with code "MONDAY" on brands like Sunday Riley, Dermalogica, and Devacurl.
- e.l.f—Get 50% off orders of $30+ through November 26. Any purchase over $25 made in-store from November 19-26 earns a $25 holiday gift that includes an eyeshadow palette and baked highlighter.
- Essence—Through November 26, get 40% off almost anything sitewide.
- Foreo—Get 25-30% off all devices.
- Glossier—Get 20% off and free shipping on all orders over $30.
- It Cosmetics—Take 25% off on orders of $30 or more and on purchases over $70, get a free Hello Lashes Mascara with promo code "CYBER25."
- Kat Von D—Save 20% sitewide.
- Lime Crime—Get 25% off sitewide and a free Beet It Velvetine lipstick with any order.
- La Roche-Posay—From November 24-December 1, get 30% off all orders with code "CYBERWEEK2018."
- L’Occitane—From November 25-28, get 20% off sitewide.
- MAC—Through November 27, get 25% off when you sign up for Select Membership (it’s free to join) and get free gifts, like full-sized lipstick, from November 26 to November 29.
- Murad—Get 30% off site ide and free shipping with the code “CYBER30.”
- Nars—Through November 27, get 20% off sitewide.
- Nordstrom—Get a $50 certificate to spend in January with every $250 purchase, and up to 60% off many products.
- Philosophy—Get 40% off your order and a free Cinnamon Bun body wash with purchases $50+ with code "CYBER2018".
- R+Co—Get 25% off when you spend over $75 with the code “CYBER25.”
- Saks Off Fifth—Through November 26, get 20% off beauty and fragrance.
- Sephora—Save up to 50% on favorite brands like Benefit, Too Faced, Clinique, and more.
- Tarte—Get 25% off sitewide with code "CYBER."
- Too Faced—Save 30% on sale items, and get a $42 mystery bag with products valued at $123.
- Urban Decay—Through December 5, get 50% off a different product every day.
- Ulta—Get free shipping on orders more than $35 and $10 off any purchase of $50 or more with code "CYBERMON18," and free shipping over $50. As far as free gifts with purchases, there are plenty: get a 22-piece makeup bag with any $75 purchase, or get a plush robe or throw blanket with any $50 fragrance purchase.
Fashion Deals
- Abercrombie & Fitch—Take 50% off and get free shipping sitewide
- Aeropostale—70% off sitewide: Plus free shipping when you spend $100 or more
- Anthropologie—Take 30% off sitewide: Plus free shipping when you spend $100 or more.
- ASOS—Starting November 22, get 20% off when you use code "HELLO20" and free shipping worldwide.
- Chinese Laundry—Buy one get one 30% off with the code "GET30."
- Cole Haan—50% off sitewide: Plus, an extra 10% off with the code "CYBER"
- Columbia—Save on almost everything sitewide: Plus, they've got 50% off doorbusters and free shipping on all orders.
- Eddie Bauer—Save 50% sitewide with the code "CYBER50"
- Express—Save 50% sitewide: And get free shipping on everything.
- Famous Footwear—Buy one get one half off, free shipping, and an extra 15% off with the promo code "CYBER18": The BOGO deal is good through 12/3.
- Fashion Nova—Get 40-90% off sitewide with code "CYBER90"
- Gap—Get 50% off everything online and in stores with code "CYBER." Plus, get an extra 10% off everything with code "YOURS."
- H&M—Get 30% off everything online and free shipping
- Keds—30% off full-price and 20% off sale, plus free socks with every order with the code "CYBERSALE."
- Levis—Get 40% off everything with code "CYBER"
- J.C. Penney—Save up to 30% off on your entire order (over $100) with the code"HOLIDAY8": That discount is in addition to the other sales going on (and if you spend less than $100, you can still et 25% off.
- J.Crew—Save 50-60% on your entire purchase with the code "CYBER":
- J.Crew Factory Outlet—Get 60% off sitewide with the code "ADD2CART"
- L.L. Bean Weekend Sale—Save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20." Plus, get a $10 gift card if you spend $50 or more and save 25% on slippers with code "WICKED25."
- Lord & Taylor—Take 25% off regular and sale items with code "CYBER."
- Lucky Brand—Get 50% off sitewide and 60% off all sales: : This deal is good through 11/26 and you can get 60% off select styles as well as free shipping on orders over $75.
- Lulu's—Take 40% off all sale items with the code "CM40": You also get free shipping!
- Madewell—25% off EVERYTHING with the code "SHOPALLDAY": Need a dress for the office holiday party? How about more cozy sweaters or a new pair of jeans? Get it all at this massive Madewell sale with the coupon code "SHOPALLDAY."
- Nasty Gal—Get 60% off sitewide
- New Balance—25% off everything site wide plus free shipping.
- Nicole Miller—Get 30% off sitewide
- Nordstrom—Save up to 60% sitewide through Cyber Monday.
- Nordstrom Rack—Take an extra 30% off clearance.
- Old Navy—Get 50% off your entire purchase.
- Puma—30% off sitewide with the code "PUMAMONDAY:" The sale is valid through Nov. 28.
- Reebok—Get 50% off sitewide with code "CYBER."
- Reformation—Save 30% sitewide.
- Saks Off Fifth—Get 20% off beauty and fragrance through Nov. 26
- Sorel—Take 25% off sitewide and get free shipping through November 26.
- Spanx—20% off sitewide
- Timberland Women's 6-In. Waterproof Boots—$129.95 on eBay (Save $60)
- Topshop—Up to 50% select clothing lines this weekend
- Ugg—Save 20-30% on Ugg Closet styles
- Zappos—Get 25% off top styles through November 26.
- Zenni Optical—Save 20% sitewide with the code "CYBERFUNDAY": Plus free shipping on orders over $75.
Smart Home Deals
- Arlo Pro Security System with Siren and 5 Wireless Cameras—$537.80 on Amazon (Save $282.19): This security kit includes some of our favorite smart cameras, and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Arlo Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack—$228.65 on Amazon (Save $71): This is one of our favorite smart camera options, and it's back down to within a few cents of the lowest price.
- Blink XT Indoor 1-Camera System—$66.99 on Amazon (Save $33): We love the compact, discreet design of these indoor smart cameras, and you can get as few or as many as you need and still save.
- Blink XT Indoor 2-Camera System—$113.99 on Amazon (Save $56)
- Blink XT Indoor 3-Camera System—$153.99 on Amazon (Save $76)
- Blink XT Indoor 5-Camera System—$233.99 on Amazon (Save $166)
- Circle by Disney—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $49): This is the best price by nearly $20 for this wireless parental control device. You can set device-specific time limits and monitor what your kids are doing online.
- Echo Dot (2nd gen.)—$19.99 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 on Amazon (Save $25.99)
- Echo Dot (2nd-gen.) and Amazon Smart Plug—$24.99 at Amazon (Save $39.99)
- Echo (2nd gen.)—$69 on Amazon (Save $30.99)
- Echo Plus (2nd-gen.)—$109.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Show (2nd-gen.)—$179.99 on Amazon (Save $50)
- Echo Show (2nd-gen.) 2-Pack—$339.98 on Amazon (Save $120)
- Echo Show (1st-gen.)—$99.99 at Best Buy (Save $130)
- Echo Spot—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Echo Spot 2-Pack—$159.98 on Amazon (Save $100)
- ecobee 3 Light Smart Thermostat—$139.99 at Kohl's (Save $30)
- Furbo Dog Camera—$134.99 at Amazon (Save $114): This is the best smart camera for pet owners!
- Google Home Hub Smart Display with Google Assistant—$99 at Target (Save $50)
- Google Home Mini Smart Speaker with Google Assistant—$25 at Target (Save $25)
- Insteon Smart Dimmer Wall Switch—$36.48 on Amazon (Save $13.51)
- Logitech Harmony Hub—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This magical device, on sale for its lowest price, allows you to sync up to eight devices, including TVs, streaming boxes, Hue smart lights, and more. And you can control everything all from an app on your phone. We've never seen a better price, either.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the best smart in-wall dimmer switch we've ever tested. It's the only switch that doesn't require a neutral power line and right now, you can get it for its second lowest price.
- Nanit Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount—$193.99 on Amazon (Save $55.0)
- Nest Gen 3 Smart Thermostat—$179 on Bay (Save $14): Only available in copper.
- Nest Hello Video Doorbell—$179 at Target (Save $50.99)
- Nest Indoor Smart Security Camera—$129 on eBay (Save $70): This is our favorite indoor camera.
- Philips Hue White A19 4-Pack—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White A19 2-Pack Smart Bulbs—$28.44 on Amazon (Save $2): If you have Hue lights, you can add to your growing collection and make another room smarter with this 2-pack at a great low price.
- Philips Hue White A19 Start Kit with 4 bulbs and hub—$79.94 on Amazon (Save $20)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (2-Pack)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $70)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Lightstrip—$59.94 on Amazon (Save $30)
- Philips Hue White and Color A19 Bulb—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White and Color BR30 Smart Flood Light—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $10)
- Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (3-Pack)—$119.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): This is the best smart bulb money can buy, especially at this sale price, which is actually the same as what it costs refurbished at Amazon. We love that you can choose between hundreds of colors, and you can add up to 50 bulbs on one hub.
- Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller, 8 Zone (2nd Generation)—$134.09 on Amazon (Save $43.87): This is the best smart sprinkler we've ever tested and its down to its lowest price ever on Amazon. You can also get the 16 zone model for $60 off.
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Home Security System—$188.98 (Save $80): We love the Ring Doorbell 2, so we’re confident you’ll enjoy this security package, which is $10 cheaper than the 5-piece kit. It features a base station, 3 contact sensors, 2 motion detectors, keypad, and range extender.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Echo Dot—$139 on Amazon (Save $110): This is the best smart video doorbell we've tested, and you get an all-new Echo Dot for free.
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 + 5-Piece Ring Alarm Security Kit—$298 (Save $100): If you want a video doorbell and also wouldn’t mind a little more security, this is the bun due for you. It includes a video doorbell, a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Chime Pro Bundle—$179.99 at Best Buy (Save $120): This includes Free Echo Dot 3rd Gen. ($49.99 value)
- TP-Link Smart Switch—$21.99 on Amazon (Save $13): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this smart switch.
- TP-Link HS220 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch with Dimmer (2-Pack)—$64.99 at B&H (Save $55)
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Plug—$16.99 on Amazon (Save $3): One of our favorite smart plugs is under $20, which is always a great buy.
- Wemo WiFi-Enabled Light Switch—$39.95 on Amazon (Save $10): Stop getting up to turn the lights off with a smart switch that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and your smartphone.
- Yale Assure Lock Touchscreen Keypad with Z-Wave—$152.58 on Amazon (Save $46.42)
Parenting, Toys, and Game Deals
- Alex 18-piece Tea Basket—$17.99 at Jet (Save $5)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 on Amazon (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$149.98 (Save $110)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 on Amazon (Save $50): This make cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition 2-Pack—$249.98 (Save $150)
- Anki Cozmo Smart Educational Toy Robot—$139.97 on Amazon (Save $40)
- Assorted Board Games, Video Games, Kids' Books, and Movies—Buy 2 Get 1 Free at Target: This is great chance to snag gifts for all the kids on your list.
- Assorted Video Games—Up to 50% off on Amazon: From the new Tomb Raider to Final Fantasy to Life is Strange, find great savings on a few great games.
- Backyard Discovery Timberlake Cedar Wooden Playhouse—$149.98 at Jet (Save $40)
- Barbie DreamHouse—$179 at Amazon (Save $20.99)
- BOGO Toys—Buy one get one 50% off at Target: This sale includes major toy brands like Baby Alive, Hot Wheels, Melissa & Doug, Nerf, and more. And you can save up to 50% on loads of other toys at Target too.
- Disney Store—Cyber Monday: Get 30% off orders $150 or more, get 25% off orders $100 or more, 20% off orders $75 or more, and 15% off orders of $50 with the code "CYBER."
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Twin Pack—$14.99 at Target (Save $5): Gifting the camera to someone? This is the perfect stocking stuffer!
- Hubsan H107D X4 Quadcopter with FPV camera—$79.99 at B&H (Save $120): This is a great beginner drone, especially for under $100.
- JoJo Siwa Headphones—$12.99 at Kohl's (Save $17): If your kids have ever asked for these popular headphones, this sale is the best time to make their dreams come true.
- KidKraft Laundry Play Set—$61.88 at Jet (Save $33)
- KidKraft Majestic Mansion Dollhouse—$125.61 at Amazon (Save $77.00)
- KidKraft Modern-Day Play Kitchen with EZ Kraft Assembly—$64.88 at Jet (Save $35)
- KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen with 30-piece play food set—$101.88 at Jet (Save $38)
- KidKraft White Vintage Kitchen—$77.88 at Jet (Save $21)
- Leonardo da Vinci Catapult Kit—$20.75 at Amazon (Save $7.20)
- Mini 6V Battery Powered Cooper—$99 at Jet (Save $50)
- Mongoose Bikes—Save up to 20% on Amazon: You can save $25-$120 on new bikes for the kids.
- NBA 2K19 (PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox)—$27 on Amazon (Save $33): Anyone on your list who loves sports and video games will have a blast with this game, which features real NBA players and is at its lowest price ever.
- Owlboy Standard Edition for Nintendo Switch—$23.82 on Amazon (Save $6.12): this is one of our favorite Switch games for kids.
- Owlet Smart Sock 2 Baby Heart Rate and Oxygen Monitor—$215.95 on Amazon (Save $84): These smart socks allow parents to keep a watchful eye on their child's vitals while they sleep, so parents can rest too.
- PicassoTiles 100-Piece Set—$54.99 at Amazon (Save $45)
- Play-Doh 60th Anniversary Celebration 60 Count—$17.97 on Jet (Save $12.02)
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25): These are the best-tested kids' headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors.
- R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid by Sphero—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the lowest price we've ever seen to get your own working R2-D2. This IS the droid you're looking for. It typically costs $60, not $100, but this is still an amazing discount.
- Save up to 50% on popular toys at Amazon: This sale features toys and games from Baby Alive to Nerf to Star Wars and more.
- Sphero Mini White App-Controlled Robot—$41.00 on Amazon (Save $8.99): This adorable and fun robot toy is on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen in the color white. It's loaded with a few fun games and is great for kids with an interest in coding and is best suited for ages 8 and up.
- Star Wars Darth Vader Boombox—$12.99 (Save $27)
- Wonder Workshop Dash—$112.96 at Amazon (Save $37.53)
