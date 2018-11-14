— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s almost Black Friday, which means it’s almost time to snag some great deals on all the cooking tools and kitchen upgrades you’ve been eyeing since the summer. Oh, and some holiday gifts for all the other home chefs and new cooks in your life. Don’t want to bother sifting through deals or waiting until Friday to get started? We’ve sorted through the offerings, compared prices, and tested the products ourselves to make your life a little easier—and many of the best Black Friday deals are already available right now.
The Best Black Friday 2018 kitchen and cooking deals available now:
-
Staub 5.5-Qt. Round Cocotte Oven—$259.95 on Amazon (Save $65) : If you think Le Creuset is the name of the game when it comes to Dutch ovens, we’ve got a secret—their French competitor Staub actually makes the best one on the market, according to our testing. This elegant, multifunctional cocotte comes in enough beautiful colors to match any kitchen, so give it one as a gift or keep it all to yourself.
-
Contigo Autoseal Stainless Steel Travel Mug—$14.96 on Amazon (Save $5) : Our favorite travel mug is 25% off in universally stunning matte black—a deal that will keep your coffee and wallet warm at the same time.
-
Breville Smart Oven Pro—$215.99 on Amazon (Save $64): If you’re looking to upgrade your toaster oven, snag this do-it-all toaster from Breville while it’s at one its lowest prices this year. Thanks to its sleek design and array of functions, it took first place in our testing of the best toaster ovens.
-
T-fal 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set—$76.78 on Amazon (Save $19.19) : This is the best price we've seen on the best nonstick cookware set we've ever tested—get it while it’s hot and make your holiday cooking go a little smoother.
-
Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Kettle—$60.83 on Amazon (Save $20) : This is the best electric kettle we've tested, and while it's not the best price we've ever seen, we still think a $20 discount makes it well worth buying. Tea time, anyone?
While we think the above are the best kitchen and cooking deals out there right now, many other retailers are already offering good deals on our top-rated cookware sets, knife sharpeners, roasting racks, and more. Here are all the other kitchen deals worth checking out:
-
-
All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan w/ Rack—$129.99 at Crate & Barrel (Save $50)
-
Chef'sChoice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect—$126.23 on Amazon (Save $22)
-
Lodge 2-Qt. Cast Iron Dutch Oven (Pre-Seasoned)—$18.59 on Amazon (Save $6.40)
-
-
-
Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$188.13 on Amazon (Save $18)
-
-
ThermoWorks Chef Alarm—$51.20 from ThermoWorks (Save $12.80)
-
Wüsthof 7-Piece Knife Block Set—$329.95 at Crate & Barrel (Save $20)
-
Lodge 3.5-In. Mini Cast Iron Skillet—$4.69 on Amazon (Save $1.56)
-
-
Still eager to get out and shop after turkey day? Here are some of the best deals on our favorite products from Instant Pot, Kenmore, and Vitamix that will be going live on Black Friday proper:
-
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 6-Quart Multicooker—$69.99 at Kohl’s and Target (Save $30)
-
Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 8-Quart Multicooker—$59.00 at Walmart (Save $40)
-
Kenmore Elite Ovation Stand Mixer—$249.99 at Sears (Save $150)
-
Save $30 on the Instant Pot and $50 on Vitamix blenders at Macy’s
-
Save $60-80 on an Bella air fryer or pressure cooker at Macy’s
Still aren’t seeing the perfect kitchen gift (or upgrade) you’re looking for? We'll update this post as soon as we find any more deals worth highlighting throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Reviewed.com has you covered through the shopping madness, researching endlessly to find you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals . For the latest updates on all our coverage, be sure to follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .
Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.