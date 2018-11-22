— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.
Amazon has had a pretty incredible deal selection for this year, something reflected in our roundup of the best Black Friday deals you can get. But not all of Amazon's deals have been amazing. Here are the best and worst things we've found from today's massive sale.
The best Black Friday deals you can still get at Amazon:
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$59.49 on Amazon (Save 40): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model is at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
- L.L.Bean—25% off Bean Boots with the code "BOOT25": Save on the coveted Bean Boots today only, and save 20% on clothing and outerwear with the code "THANKS20."
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,646.99 on Amazon (Save $550): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $600 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric Toothbrush—$229.95 at Amazon (Save $100): This is the Cadillac of electric toothbrushes, and we love the discount. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond for $20 less but with fewer replacement brush heads.
- Vitamix 5200 64-oz Blender—$299 on Amazon (Save $136): This is the lowest price ever on the Vitamix 5200, which comes with a 7-year warranty
- Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress Bed in a Box—$459 on Amazon (Save $136) This queen mattress, like other bed-in-a-box solutions, come packed tightly and is shipped right to your door. We've tested this mattress and love its comfort, and this price is about $140 below its previous all-time-low of $595.
The worst Black Friday deals we've found on Amazon:
- 50-inch Toshiba Fire Edition TV for $299.99 Even though it's out of stock, you can still order this far superior 55-inch TCL Roku TV for just $349.99. $50 gets you a better smart platform (Roku), a larger TV, and a better quality picture. It's a no-brainer.
- Roku 4 4K Streaming Box for $99.99 Though not officially flagged a "Black Friday" sale, this Roku 4 shouldn't be in anyone's carts. The newer Roku Ultra does everything the Roku 4 can do, is faster, and it's just $49.99 today, and it is a far better device, for way less money.
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $59.99 This is sort of in line with the Roku 4, except the Fire TV Cube is still brand-new. Amazon is knocking 50% off the price (which is good) but in our experience it can't reliably do the one thing that makes it unique: controlling external devices via infrared. In almost every instance, we'd recommend a different Fire TV or Roku device.
- Samsung XE500C13 Chromebook (2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC) for $166.99 You can save $33 on this Samsung Chromebook, but we recommend you save hours of frustration by running as fast as you can from any laptop (even a Chromebook) with just 2GB of RAM. This 14-inch Acer Chromebook or this Acer Windows 10 S are both better buys for $225 or less.
- Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate for $122.52 The older Fitbit Charge 2 is actually a few dollars more expensive than the Fitbit Charge 3, which has all the same features, app notifications, better batter life, and is more water resistant.
The above are definitely the best of the best and worst that we've found, but there are plenty of other Amazon deals we recommend. Here's what you should check out (prices subject to change):
- AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch—$17.74 at Amazon (Save $2.25)
- Anker Powercore 26800 Portable Backup Battery—$37.99 on Amazon (Save $28): This deal is good on Friday only, but it's one of our favorite portable batteries because it can recharge your device multiple times on a single charge.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 3-Ft Charging Cable—$9.59 on Amazon (Save $2.40) with the code "CABLE846": We love the durable braided cord, as well as the ability to fast-charge. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Anker Powerline+ USB-C 6-Ft Charging Cable—$11.19 on Amazon (Save $2.80) with the code "CABLE843": This cable has the same features as the one above, but it's twice as long for $2 more. This discount is available until 11/30.
- Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7BK Over-Ear Headphones—$179 on Amazon (Save $70.95): Our top-rated headphones! They’re on the lowest price of the year.
- Doxie Go SE Portable Scanner with WiFi—$149 on Amazon (Save $80): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which lets you connect to your devices wirelessly over WiFi. The non-WiFi version is also on sale for $20 cheaper.
- Doxie Q Portable Scanner—$189 on Amazon (Save $66): This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this portable scanner, which auto-feeds your documents so you don't have to wait and watch while you scan.
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet—$69.99 (Save $30): This is the best tablet for kids. It comes with a 2-year warranty, a year of FreeTime Unlimited, parental controls, and a great value.
- Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa—$29.99 (Save $20)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet—$89.99 (Save $40): This is just as great as the Fire 7. It's got a slightly bigger screen with a better picture quality, but comes will all the same extra features and add-ons, all for only $20 more.
- Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa—$49.99 (Save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$79.99 (Save $39.99)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet—$149.99 (Save $50): This may cost more than twice as much as the Fire 7, but the screen is 3 inches larger and it's got better picture quality.
- Fire HD 10 Tablet and Show Mode Dock Bundle—$144.99 (Save $59.99)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free—$99.99 (Save $50 off): If you want a nice, but affordable tablet, the Fire HD 10 might be your best bet, especially at this price.
- Fire TV Cube—$59.99 (Save $60): Amazon's first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa is on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote—$34.99 (Save $15): The upgraded version of the Fire TV Stick on sale for the first time ever.
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote—$24.99 (Save $15): This is one of our favorite media streaming devices and it's back down to its lowest price.
- iOttie Easy One Touch 4—$17.40 on Amazon (Save $7.55): This is the upgraded version of our favorite phone car mount at its lowest price.
- Jabra 45e Alexa-Enabled Wireless Earbuds—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the lowest price we've ever seen for these Bluetooth wireless earbuds. Considering we loved their true wireless earbuds almost as much as Apple Airpods, we're confident this set will be sure to please too.
- Kindle Best-Sellers—Up to 80% off on Amazon: With popular titles like Game of Thrones for just a few bucks, it's the perfect time to build your e-library.
- Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen.)—$79.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the newly updated version of the best Kindle e-reader. It's waterproof and lightweight, and this is the best price we've seen ever.
- Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera—$497 on Amazon (Save $101): This is one of our favorite digital cameras, and right now you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen. It shoots 4K video and takes 20.1MP photos for super high definition whether you're snapping pics at your kids' football games or recording their holiday spectacular.
- Playstation 4 Slim 1TB Console with God of War, GT Sport, and Uncharted 4—$399.90 at Amazon (Save $30.09)
- PlayStation Plus 12-Month Membership (Digital Code)—$39.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is an incredible deal for a full year of PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer on PS4 and offers free games every month.
- Portal from Facebook—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): If you love the idea of Facebook's Portal, which automatically tracks you during video calls with loved ones as you walk around your room, this deal makes it a great time to try one out. The larger Portal Plus, which rotates and has better speakers, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).
- Puro Sound Labs BT2200 Wireless Kids' Headphones—$74.99 from Puro Sound Labs (Save $25): These are the best-tested kids' headphones. They keep the volume at safe levels, they're wireless, and they come in 5 fun colors. (If you want Prime shipping, you can get them for $1 more on Amazon too.)
- SanDisk 200GB MicroSDXC Memory Card—$29.99 at Amazon (Save $18.51)
- Sandisk Ultra 64GB Micro SDXC Card with Adapter—$11.99 on Amazon (Save $6.50): In September, these SD cards (made by our favorite SD card maker) were selling for nearly $20. They've been falling in price for a few cents pretty consistently, and right now you can get them for nearly their lowest price yet. They're perfect for cameras, phones, and tablets with removable storage, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
- Sonos One Smart Speaker with Alexa—$174 on Amazon (Save $25): We haven't seen a deal this good on one of the best-sounding smart speakers since last Black Friday!
- Sonos Sub Wireless Subwoofer—$599 on Amazon (Save $100): This is the best sale we've seen on this subwoofer since July 2017.
- Turtle Beach Stealth Gaming Headset—$84.95 at Amazon (Save $15)
- Xbox 4N6-00001 Controller + Cable for Windows—$46.75 at Amazon (Save $13.20)
- Sonos Beam Smart TV Sound Bar with Alexa—$349 on Amazon (Save $50): This is the first time the Beam has ever gone on sale for more than a couple bucks.
- Sonos Connect:AmpWireless Home Audio Amplifier—$399 on Amazon (Save $100): IF you love the rich sound quality of Sonos speakers, this amp is the perfect way to make it even more enjoyable, especially at 20% off.
- Sony XBR65X850F 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2018)—$998 on Amazon (Save $400): This is the lowest price ever on Sony’s gorgeous 4K TV.
- TCL 28-In. Roku Smart 4K TV—$119 at Amazon (Save $40): We love the affordability and functionality of this TV. This smaller size is great for a kid's bedroom, a dorm, the kitchen, or anywhere, really!
- TCL 55R617 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV—$629.99 on Amazon (Save $170)
- Roku Ultra 4K TV Streaming Device—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This is the best streaming device, and now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen. Ditch cable and start streaming.
- Samsung NU6900 55-In. Smart 4K TV—$397.99 at Best Buy (Save $102): This TV is actually $78 cheaper at Best Buy than the smaller 50-inch version is on Amazon. Mind blown.
- Samsung NU8000 55-In. 8-Series Smart 4K TV—$747.99 on Amazon (Save $150): We were impressed by this TV in our tests, but have heard that these TVs may not be compatible with gaming consoles, so it's not ideal if you play games (or your giftee does). You can also get a 65-inch model on sale for $997.99 with $300 in savings.
- Harry Potter Complete 8-Film Collection—$79.49 on Amazon (Save $99.50)
- LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $600 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
- LG 55-In. E8 OLED Smart 4K TV—$2,196.99 on Amazon(Save $300): Typically this high-quality TV is much more expensive than our winner the C8, but right now it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon. Although we've found lower prices with a Massdrop sale, we still think this a great deal, plus you can get Prime shipping. The 65-inch model is also $300 off right now and its lowest price on Amazon.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Keep all your devices in one place with a universal remote. This one works with Alexa, has a customizable touchscreen, and can control up to 15 electronics, including Philips Hue smart lights.
- Microsoft Surface Go (New) 4GB RAM + Intel Premium Gold—$449 at Amazon (Save $50)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5 + 8GB RAM)—$860 at Amazon (Save $190)
- MSI GV62 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (GTX 1050Ti graphics + 8GB RAM)—$699 at Amazon (Save $200): This deal is only good on Black Friday.
- Norton Security Premium—$34.99 on Amazon (Save $29): This typically $50 security software can be used on up to 10 devices, and it's at its lowest price right now.
- HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless Printer—$79.99 at Amazon (Save $99)
- HP Pavilion 15-inch Gaming Laptop—$949 on Amazon (Save $150)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 25 Wireless Mouse—$48 on Amazon (Save $21): This is the best wireless mouse we've tested, and it's down to nearly its lowest sale price.
- Asus Radeon RX Vega Video Card—$474.99 at Amazon (Save $275)
- Google Pixelbook (16GB RAM + touchscreen)—$1,330.86 at Amazon (Save $318.14)
- Asus C302CA-DHM4 Chromebook Flip (touchscreen + 4GB RAM)—$399.99 at Amazon (Save $99.01): One of our favorite Chromebooks of 2017 is on it’s lowest price since last Black Friday.
- Cuisinart 36-Piece Grill Set—$36.98 on Amazon (Save $13.01)
- Cuisinart 4-in-1 Stuffed Burger Press—$10.39 on Amazon (Save $2.60): It's time to up your burger game, because this is the lowest price we've ever seen for this stuffed burger maker.
- Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor—$131.52 on Amazon (Save $18): This is the lowest price you can find on the smaller version of our favorite food processor.
- Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY 14-Cup Food Processor—$110.60 on Amazon (Save $48.36): This is our favorite food processor, and it's the lowest price ever.
- Cuisinart Gourmet Two Burner Gas Griddle—$129.55 on Amazon (Save $8): This is the lowest price we've seen on this gas griddle. Imagine pancakes AND burgers at your next tailgate!
- Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus Hand Mixer—$60.29 on Amazon (Save $7.70): This is our favorite hand mixer and right now it's down to its lowest price. Just don't forget to click the on-page coupon for that extra $1.42.
- Cuisinart Pro Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set—$169.99 on Amazon (Save $36): Our favorite stainless steel cookware set is down to nearly its lowest price ever.
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill in Red—$77.22 on Amazon (Save $19.31): This is the best price we've seen on this super portable little grill.
- Dash Rapid Egg Cooker—$14.99 on Amazon (Save $4): This usually $19 gadget seems silly, but is actually amazing if you like hard or soft-boiled eggs. The Dash makes cooking eggs perfectly a breeze, and we love this sale price.
- Farberware 12-Cup Percolator in Stainless Steel—$30.99 on Amazon (Save $20): This is its lowest price ever.
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Multicooker—$59.49 on Amazon (Save $40): The best-selling 6-quart Instant Pot model is at its lowest price ever on Amazon.
- Arlo Pro Security System with Siren and 5 Wireless Cameras—$586.75 on Amazon (Save $233.24): This security kit includes some of our favorite smart cameras, and it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.
- Arlo Wireless Indoor/Outdoor Smart Security Camera 3-Pack—$228.65 on Amazon (Save $71): This is one of our favorite smart camera options, and it's back down to within a few cents of the lowest price.
- Blink XT Indoor 1-Camera System—$66.99 on Amazon (Save $33): We love the compact, discreet design of these indoor smart cameras, and you can get as few or as many as you need and still save.
- Blink XT Indoor 2-Camera System—$113.99 on Amazon (Save $56)
- Blink XT Indoor 3-Camera System—$153.99 on Amazon (Save $76)
- Blink XT Indoor 5-Camera System—$233.99 on Amazon (Save $166)
- Circle by Disney—$49.99 on Amazon (Save $49): This is the best price by nearly $20 for this wireless parental control device. You can set device-specific time limits and monitor what your kids are doing online.
- Echo Dot (2nd gen.)—$19.99 (Save $20)
- Echo Dot (3rd-gen.)—$24 (Save $25.99)
- Echo Dot (2nd Gen) and Amazon Smart Plug—$24.99 at Amazon (Save $39.99)
- Echo (2nd gen.)—$69 (Save $30.99)
- Echo Plus (2nd-gen.)—$109.99 (Save $40)
- Echo Show (2nd. gen.)—$179.99 (Save $50)
- Echo Spot—$89.99 (Save $40)
- Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Starter Kit—$79.95 on Amazon (Save $20): This is the best smart in-wall dimmer switch we've ever tested. It's the only switch that doesn't require a neutral power line and right now, you can get it for its lowest price.
- Logitech Harmony Hub—$59.99 on Amazon (Save $40): This magical device, on sale for its lowest price, allows you to sync up to eight devices, including TVs, streaming boxes, Hue smart lights, and more. And you can control everything all from an app on your phone.
- Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control and Hub—$249.99 on Amazon (Save $100): Not only does this remote allow you to sync your home entertainment center into one place with an easy to use touchscreen, but it also works with Alexa and has a smartphone app (which is great when the remote battery dies). It even lets you control smart home devices from the same place.
- Nest Gen 3 Smart Thermostat—$179 on Amazon (Save $14): You can get the same deal at eBay for the same price, too.
