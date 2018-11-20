The busiest airports in the world (2017) 20. Denver (DEN): 61,379,396. Rank in 2016: 18th. 19. Seoul/Incheon (ICN): 62,157,834 (up 7.5%). Rank in 2016: 20th. 18. Singapore Changi (SIN): 62,220,000 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 17th. 17. Jakarta/Soekarno-Hatta (CGK): 63,015,620 (up 8.3%). Rank in 2016: 19th. 16. New Delhi (DEL): 63,451,503 (up 14.1%). Rank in 2016: 22nd. 15. Istanbul Atatürk (IST): 63,872,283 (up 6%). Rank in 2016: 14th. 14. Frankfurt (FRA): 64,500,386 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 13th. 13. Guangzhou, China (CAN): 65,887,473 (up 10.3%). Rank in 2016: 15th. 12. Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW): 67,092,194 (up 2.3%). Rank in 2016: 11th. 11. Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS): 68,515,425 (up 7.7%). Rank in 2016: 12th. 10. Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 10th. 10. Shanghai Pudong (PVG): 70,001,237 (up 6.1%). Rank in 2016: 9th. (Data: Airports Council International) 8. Hong Kong (HKG): 72,663,955 (up 3.4%). Rank in 2016: 8th. 7. London Heathrow (LHR): 78,014,598 (up 3%). Rank in 2016: 7th. 6. Chicago O'Hare (ORD): 79,828,183 (up 2.4%). Rank in 2016: 6th. 5. Los Angeles (LAX): 84,557,968 (up 4.5%). Rank in 2016: 4th. 4. Tokyo Haneda (HND): 85,408,975 (up 6.5%). Rank in 2016: 5th. 3. Dubai International (DXB): 88,242,099 (up 5.5%). Rank in 2016: 3rd. 2. Beijing (PEK): 95,786,442 passengers (up 1.5%). Rank in 2016: 2nd. 1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers (down 0.3%). Rank in 2016: 1st. 1. Atlanta (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers.

Flyers have packed their bags. Airports are full. And everyone’s cast a wary eye to the weather forecast.

So far, it’s been a smooth go for most as travelers enter the home stretch for the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

Nationwide, only about 75 flights have been canceled and about 375 delayed, flight-tracking service FlightAware counted as of 1 p.m. ET Tuesday. Both numbers are miniscule when compared to the USA’s cumulative schedule of flights, which reaches 30,000 a day during peak periods.



The one relative exception to Tuesday's calm came in Seattle, where about two dozen flights were canceled and others delayed amid foggy conditions there.

In the Northeast, snow was falling in parts of New York state and New England, though that was more likely to impact travelers driving to the airports than flights themselves.

Elsewhere in the region, poor visibility had created off-and-on backups at the Newark Liberty and Boston airports. Few cancellations were reported at either, though more than 5 percent of the day’s flights at Boston were running at least 15 minutes late, according to FlightAware.

Visibility also was creating problems in the West.

Beyond Seattle, San Francisco flights faced sporadic delays because of low visibility, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. FlightAware estimated about 5 percent of SFO flights were behind schedule.

Looking ahead, no major storms were forecast through the end of the week, bolstering hopes that the relatively trouble-free flight schedules would hold through the holiday.

Favorable weather was expected across most of the USA on Wednesday, one of the busiest travel days of the Thanksgiving period.

A storm moving into the West Coast could create problems at some airports there. Of particular concern was San Francisco, where rain and cloudy weather was forecast for much of the day.

Thanksgiving, which is one of the lightest travel days of the year, also was not likely to have major weather-related disruptions to air travel. Still, fliers traveling on the holiday should keep an eye on Northeast airports, where gusty winds could affect flights.

Based on current forecasts, Friday also should feature mostly calm weather. Friday also is historically light on passenger counts.

That leaves passengers to see what the weekend forecast will bring, especially for Sunday, which is the single-busiest day for air travel during the Thanksgiving window.

IN PICTURES: 30 cool aviation photos

June's #avgeek photo gallery EVA Air's Hello Kitty Boeing 777 touches down at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in May 2017. A Frontier Airbus A321 passes under the landmark pedestrian bridge at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A passenger watches a United Airlines Airbus A320 pull into a gate at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. Alaska Airline's veterans-themed Boeing 737 passes in front of Mt. Rainier before landing at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in May 2017. United Airlines planes at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A Frontier Airbus A320 taxies out for departure from Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A United Express CRJ regional lands at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 taxies to the gate as a beautiful orange glow fills the sky at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in May 2017. A United Express Embraer E170 teters during a crosswind landing at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A Delta Air Lines MD-90 taxies into the gate at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. Condor's retro-painted Boeing 767-300 lifts off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for Frankfurt, Germany, on May 18, 2017. Icelandair's unique northern lights-themed Boeing 757 arrives at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A Frontier Airbus A320 is leaded for its next flight from Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A Delta Air Lines MD-90 lands at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. Check-in kiosks with Frontier stand ready for customers at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. The nose gear of a British Airways Boeing 747 rolls up to the stop line at the gate at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. A Frontier Airbus A320neo taxies past Denver International Airport's unique central terminal on May 7, 2017. Seven-year old Xavier, left, and his brothers Dominic and Luke pose for a photo in front of a vintage airplane at the annual Paine Field Aviation Day in Everett, Wash., on May 20, 2017. A Memorial Day cemetery service underway receives a flyover from Historic Flight Foundation's World War II-era B-25 bomber during a special Memorial Day flight on May 29, 2017. A Delta Air Lines Boeing 737 is readied to be towed to a new gate for the night at Los Angeles International Airport on May 12, 2017. A member of a tug team prepares the first Boeing 737-900 to be towed over to Delta's new Terminal 3 digs at Los Angeles International Airport on May 13, 2017, during a major relocation effort that saw 15 airlines shifting in five nights. A worker polishes off a newly-installed sign at Terminal 3 at Los Angeles International Airport on May 13, 2017 during a major relocation effort that saw 15 airlines shifting in five nights. A gentleman has fun taking a selfie with an arriving Air France Airbus A380 near Los Angeles International Airport on May 13, 2017. An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 operated by affiliate SkyWest lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on May 18, 2017. Passengers transit through Terminal A at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017. An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 takes off over company metal at Seattle Tacoma International Airport in May 2017. Boeing's widebody factory in Everett, Wash., stretches out across Paine Field on May 29, 2017 (as seen from a Historic Flight Foundation Beaver aircraft). Pilot John Sessions with the Historic Flight Foundation lines up his vintage Beaver aircraft with runway 34L at Paine Field, near Everett, Wash., on May 29, 2017. Runway 34 at Renton Municipal Airport fills the windscreen of a World War II-era B25 on approach to the small airport in May 2017. Denver's sprawling Terminal B stretches across the horizon at Denver International Airport on May 7, 2017.

The departure information from the website of Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport showed mostly on-time flights on Nov. 20, 2018.

McCarran International Airport (screenshot)

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com