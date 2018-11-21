Thanksgiving is now a time for tech support as well as turkey. Spending some of your family time helping relatives with their hardware and software has become part of this holiday’s intergenerational bargain.

This year, however, the biggest source of digital angst may not be not any one app or gadget, but a social network we increasingly love to hate: Facebook.

The Cambridge Analytica data heist, the breach of some 30 million users’ data, and Facebook’s belated response to disinformation campaigns by Russians and others all yield ample cause to reconsidering one’s relationship status with Facebook.

I didn’t say “deleting”: Facebook continues to be a good way to stay in touch with friends and family, and suggesting to relatives that they quit using the service that brings them pictures of grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews may lead to awkward silences at the dinner table.

Instead, use this family tech-support time to dampen Facebook’s demands on your relatives’ time and data. They’ll get a less-needy, less-intrusive version of the social network — and Facebook won’t have as much to work with when soliciting the business of its advertisers.

Reassess your relationships

The friends list should be the first step in a Facebook diet: Having people there who only rank as distant connections both weakens your privacy and increases the distraction factor.

The basic idea here is to look over the friends list for random people who seemed like friends-list material in a simpler time — or who were the product of an overly-imaginative “People You May Know” suggestion. Not ready to unfriend somebody? You can relegate them to Facebook’s lower-profile Acquaintances category.

Facebook Groups and Pages can become a larger time-suck overall, though. Pruning Groups and Pages from the News Feed will leave more time for actual friends, and may also cut down on the conspiracy theories in a relative’s feed. You should also limit how many notifications each Group sends — especially in Facebook’s iOS and Android apps.

The Screen Time feature in Apple’ iOS 12 can also limit time spent in Facebook or any other app. Google’s Android Pie release offers a similar Digital Wellbeing app you can opt into testing, but that update has yet to reach most Android phones.

Less Web tracking

Facebook can make so much money off ads — $13.5 billion in its third quarter this year — not just because of the time people spend there, but because it can track their activity at other sites (USA TODAY included) that incorporate its Like and Share buttons and other Facebook features.

You can disable the resulting ad personalization in Facebook’s ad preferences (facebook.com/ads/preferences): Change “Ads based on data from partners” and “Ads based on your activity on Facebook Company Products that you see elsewhere” to “Not allowed.” This page also lets you see what interests Facebook has discerned in a user, then edit that list.

Restricting Facebook use to the right desktop browser can stop Facebook’s off-site tracking. The current version of Apple’s Safari disables those Like and Share buttons at other sites by default, while the free Facebook Container extension for Mozilla Firefox also isolates Facebook usage from everyday browsing elsewhere.

It wouldn’t hurt to make sure that the relatives you’re helping also have your current e-mail in their contacts lists, so you can still stay in touch during the next Facebook outage.



Rob Pegoraro is a tech writer based out of Washington, D.C. To submit a tech question, e-mail Rob at rob@robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/robpegoraro.

