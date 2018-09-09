Former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in New York. Manigault Newman declared she “will not be silenced” by President Donald Trump, remaining defiant as her public feud with her former boss shifted from a war of words to a possible legal battle. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) ORG XMIT: NYMA107

WASHINGTON – Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman said Sunday that she and others used #TFA in text messages, a reference to the 25th Amendment, when President Donald Trump did something "insane" or "so crazy."

The one-time "Apprentice" star, told MSNBC in an interview that she used the hashtag in messages with family, "staffers" and people working in federal agencies, but did not say specifically who else in the administration used the notation.

Manigault Newman described the practice as something like a virtual eye-rolling about the boss, but the assertion comes just days after an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times suggested aides have considered invoking the 25th Amendment's process of removing the president from office.

"We had a little hashtag, hashtag TFA, whenever he did something that was just so insane and so crazy and unhinged, when he would flip positions from one hour to the next, we’d just hashtag it 'TFA' and keep moving," Manigault Newman said.

The White House pushed back on the assertion Sunday.

"Everyone, even the media, knows she has no credibility. The idea this ever happened is completely ridiculous and just further shows the she will say and do anything to try and be relevant," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

"It’s embarrassing for the press to keep giving her a platform," she added.

The former aide published a highly critical tell-all book last month about her time in the Trump White House, prompting Trump to call Manigault Newman "wacky" and "vicious, but not smart."

Manigault Newman didn't respond to a request for additional information about the claim.

