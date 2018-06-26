Terry Crews testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on sexual assault legislation Tuesday.

The actor and former football player stressed the need for the Survivor's Bill of Rights during his testimony, which establishes rights for survivors of sexual assault.

"I am honored to use my platform and story to help create additional civil rights protections for survivors across the nation," Crews said. "All survivors must be protected, and this bill must be enacted in all 50 states."

Crews also shared his own experience with sexual assault during his testimony. In October, Crews added another male voice to the #MeToo movement after tweeting that a "high level Hollywood executive" groped his genitals during a party in 2016. His alleged accuser was later identified as William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit.

He told the committee that the response he received after coming forward with his allegation showed how "toxic masculinity permeates culture," making it even more important for survivors to have rights to protect themselves and come forward.

"I was told over and over that this was not abuse, that this was just a joke, that this was just horseplay," he said. "But I can say that one man's horseplay is another man's humiliation... I know how hard it is to come forward. I know the shame associated with assault. It happened to me."

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office decided in March not to file charges against Venit, determining the allegations were not a felony because there was no contact with his skin, and no restraint involved. They sent the case to the Los Angeles city attorney, who prosecutes misdemeanors but the office said the statute of limitations for them to prosecute Venit had expired. The party was in February 2016. Crews did not report the incident until November 2017.

Crews has also filed a lawsuit against Venit.

