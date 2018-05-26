Alicia Herrera,10, visiting from Germany doesn't let dark clouds ruin her day at beach in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on May 25, 2018.

Carline Jean, AP

PENSACOLA, FL. — Gov. Rick Scott has issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in all 67 Florida counties as the state prepares for Subtropical Storm Alberto.

The storm is moving north toward the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to bring days of heavy rainfall and possible flooding to the Gulf Coast over the weekend.

Scott issued the order Saturday morning and said in a statement it will help state and local governments coordinate with federal agencies to get needed resources.

"As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring," Scott said in the news release.

More: Subtropical Storm Alberto forms in Caribbean, heads for U.S. Gulf Coast

More: Hurricane season starts soon, and 'you need to start preparing now'

Alberto is the first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane according to the National Hurricane Center.

"Alberto could bring tropical storm conditions and storm surge to portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast later this weekend and early next week," the hurricane center said. Alberto is forecast to approach the north-central Gulf Coast on Monday.

The storm is forecast to bring between six and 12 inches of rain to the Northwest Florida area, and there is the possibility of 12 to 24 inches of rain in some areas, the National Weather Service in Mobile, Ala., said.

The downpours could dampen Memorial Day, the unofficial start of the summer tourist season along Gulf beaches. Along with heavy rains and high winds comes rough seas and a threat of rip currents from Florida to Louisiana. Those currents can sweep swimmers out to sea.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com