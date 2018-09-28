Murphy Brown returned this week and she got herself a lesson on how to tweet.

Yup, that's how out of it she's been.

In case you missed it, the hit show that originally debuted in 1988 returned to CBS Thursday in a revival. Thirty years later, for Talking Tech readers, this seemed like a great opportunity for us to look back at three decades of how our lives have changed with technology.

Remember that when the fictional news anchor reported her stories back in the day, there was no Google to look up information, iPhone or Android phone to keep in 24/7 contact with the producers of the FYI TV newsmagazine. Worst of all, producers had to endure looking at their black and white CRT computer monitors. Color had yet to come to computing.

I just re-watched the original Brown pilot episode online, where horrors of horrors, most of the staff had wallets with actual cash inside (remember when we used to carry dollar bills and coins?) and one staffer actually whipped our her checkbook. Venmo and PayPal were merely dreams back then.

All kidding aside, let's take a look at just how drastic the changes have been in three decades.

The original 10-season run of Murphy Brown ended in 1998, a time when Amazon had already launched (in 1994) as an online seller of just books to a world that got online by connecting their 2400 or 5600 baud modems and waiting for a dial tone. A new way to search, using the popularity of links, was set to launch in September, 1998, as Google, just a few months after Murphy had already left CBS's airwaves.

This was during a time when, if we wanted to watch a movie on TV, we often drove over to the Blockbuster video store, which seemed to be on almost every block, and rented a VHS video that we needed to be kind and rewind before we brought it back. We also might have chosen to pay a little more for a higher-resolution DVD video. (The last VCR was made in 2016, and DVDs are on their last legs.)

In 1997, after getting online slowly via America On-Line, CompuServe or Prodigy, we often did instant messaging on AOL's popular AOL AIM chat service. (Which finally bit the dust this year.)

By 1999, the idea of taping shows more easily than on the home VCR – and being able to skip over commercials more effectively – was introduced as a DVR (digital video recorder) under the names ReplayTV and TiVo.

After several years of students stealing music via websites like Napster, digital music went legit in 2001 with the introduction of the iPod, Apple's consumer-friendly digital music device, and 2003 with the launch of the iTunes Music Store, where songs were available legally for 99 cents a pop.

The social network, Facebook launched in 2004, at a time when the other social network – MySpace – was the popular hit with teens and young adults, but didn't really take off until it allowed non-college students to join in 2007.

The idea of watching video online started showing up in 2005, with YouTube and other websites like Veoh and Metacafe. Amazon began offering the Prime service for expedited shipping in 2005 and added entertainment in 2006.

But it was the following year that had the biggest impact on the world. In 2007, Apple began selling the iPhone, introduced as an all-in-one device that tripled as a phone, internet communicator and iPod. Over 1.5 billion iPhones have been sold since. That same year, we saw the Twitter "microblogging" website launch. Who knew it would become such a prominent presidential communication platform?

The iPhone followed the following year in 2008 with the introduction of the App Store, the innovation that's brought us ride-hailing (Uber and Lyft), hotel alternatives (Airbnb) and the aforementioned Venmo, the alternative to using cash.

Selfies began getting out of control in 2010, with the launch of Instagram, but it was 2011 and the introduction of the iPhone 4S which really put it into overdrive. This was the first smartphone with a really good camera, a smartphone feature that has only improved every year to the point of astonishment. A camera phone as good as a regular camera? For real?

Digital photos on smartphones were now such a big deal that a bunch of college students came up with an app all about disappearing photos. Snapchat launched in 2011.

This was the same year Apple gave us the first mass market personal assistant, Siri, which Amazon and Google have taken to new levels with their investments in Alexa and the Google Assistant. The first Amazon Echo speaker was introduced in 2016. Analysts expect some 100 million connected speakers will have been sold by the end of 2018.

Since 2011, those Roku, Amazon Fire TV streaming sticks and the Apple TV set-top boxes have changed the way we watch TV, as more and more consumers cut the cord from cable and watch apps like Netflix and Amazon via these boxes. And streaming music – being able to listen to anything for a monthly price – became the preferred method of music listening, via Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, the big three players.

Speaking of Amazon, if Murphy Brown is just learning to tweet, imagine what she would think of that cashless Amazon Go store we visited last week, where you need to present a smartphone app to enter, there are no cashiers and you just walk out with anything you want. (The camera monitors record your every purchase.)

When we're not in Amazon Go stores, we instead whip out our iPhone to pay for stuff with Apple Pay, first introduced in 2014. We haven't carried money in a wallet since…Heck, we don't even carry a wallet anymore – thanks to those cases with card slots.

And what's next? If Murphy stays on the air for a few more years, she may live to see self-driving cars become a reality. They are currently being tested by the major auto manufacturers and others and expected as early as 2022 or 2023.

And if that doesn't work, Elon Musk is taking reservations for a space trip to Mars in 2023.

Just think about what a great story that would be for "Murphy in the Morning," her new show.

In other tech news

—Amazon announced a new physical store in New York City for products that get at least 4 star reviews. The Amazon 4-star store will sell consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, and games, among other items.

—TiVo introduced a new DVR for cutting the cord fans, with a lower price than last year's model at $249, but with a monthly $6.99 fee that cord cutters might not appreciate. Amazon recently introduced its first DVR for the same audience, at $229 and no monthly fee. For the $7, TiVo fans got an online program guide and tool to instantly skip commercials.

—Pandora, the online music service, got purchased for $3.5 billion by satellite broadcaster XM Sirius.

