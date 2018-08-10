Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress and nemesis of U.S. President Donald Trump, has pulled out of a British reality-TV show at the last minute after a dispute with producers, according to information released Friday Aug. 17, 2018.

We don't know where she was going. But adult film star and presidential PITA Stormy Daniels says she had an interesting encounter at the airport Sunday.

"Michael Cohen just said hi to me in the airport. I meant to take a flight to NY but think I just landed on Mars."

Michael Cohen just said hi to me in the airport. I meant to take a flight to NY but think I just landed on Mars. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 8, 2018

Twitter had some fun responding. Some users asked if he knew she already had a lawyer.

Did you mention you already have a lawyer🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Alyce Miller (@AlyceLMiller) October 8, 2018

Others wanted to know if he asked for her autograph. And plenty had this user's reaction: Omg.

Or this one, who said, "gurl, it's a trap...lol"

And then there's simply this:

