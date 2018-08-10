Porn star Stormy Daniels said she regrets including a passage in her new book that provides a vivid description of President Donald Trump's genitalia because she feels it is a form of "body shaming."

"Now that, you know, the book is out and people are reading about it and it's all over the internet, I actually feel pretty terrible about it," Daniels said Sunday on "60 Minutes Australia."

"Because, in a way, it's body shaming," Daniels explained.

"Full Disclosure," a memoir by adult film star Stormy Daniels, is offered for sale at a Barnes & Noble store on Oct. 2, 2018, in Chicago.

Scott Olson, Getty Images

In her tell-all memoir "Full Disclosure," which hit bookstores last week, Daniels spends two pages describing her alleged amorous encounter in 2006 with Trump, which she refers to as "the least impressive sex I'd ever had."

She spends about five paragraphs intimately describing Trump's genitalia, which she compared to "the mushroom character in Mario Kart."

Daniels said she included the intimate details "to prove that I'm not lying."

"I justify it in a way to myself, and even now, saying this is a man who said much worse things about women multiple times," she said. "So, here's a taste of your own medicine."

Trump has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels, but he has acknowledged repaying his former lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to Daniels that was made as part of a hush agreement.

Daniels defended her claim, telling "60 Minutes Australia" that if she was going to make up an affair with a celebrity she would have picked "somebody way less embarrassing than Donald Trump."

