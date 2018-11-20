The wave of selling on Wall Street intensified Tuesday, with big losses in popular tech stocks extending the recent stock market slide and erasing the 2018 gains of the Dow and broad S&P 500 stock index.

The selling pressure was again focused in the hard-hit technology sector, where shares of all the so-called FAANG stocks -- Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet -- were all lower. All five stocks, which had been leading the market higher during the bull market, are now down more than 20 percent from their highs in the past year, which puts them in bear-market territory. The biggest decliners are Facebook, which has been hounded by data privacy issues, down nearly 40 percent from its recent peak, and Netflix, which is off 35 percent.

"The selloff is a continuation of the rotation away from high flying tech names and ongoing worries about the U.S.-China trade (dispute)," says Nick Sargen, senior investment advisor for Fort Washington Investment Advisors.

Around midday, the Dow Jones industrial average, which was down more than 500 points, was 370 points lower and trading below where it finished 2017. The Standard & Poor's 500 was 1 percent lower, pushing it into negative territory for the year. The large-company stock index, considered a proxy for the health of the broader market, briefly dipped 10 percent below its September 20 high, putting it back in so-called "correction territory."

The technology-dominated Nasdaq, which had fallen close to 3 percent earlier and briefly into the red for the year, was trading 0.6 percent lower.

Heading into Tuesday, the Dow was 6.8 percent off its recent high, the S&P 500 was 8.2 percent below its recent peak and the Nasdaq was more than 13 percent off its record high.

After a long period where investors made money by buying stocks after a sizable swoon -- a strategy known as "buying the dips" -- that strategy is no longer working, adds Joe Quinlan, chief market strategist at U.S. Trust.

"Investors are not buying the dips," he told USA TODAY.

The market's losses mount as a long period of low interest rates comes to a close, as the U.S. central bank pushes rates higher in an attempt to get them back to more normal levels. Higher rates result in borrowing costs on things ranging from homes and cars to rise.

Investors are also grappling with concerns that the economy, which has been performing well, has already seen its best days.

