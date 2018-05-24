SEOUL — South Korean President Moon Jae-in called a late-night emergency meeting Thursday with top security aides and cabinet members, after President Trump canceled a landmark summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un planned for next month.

"We are trying to figure out what President Trump's intention is and what it's exact meaning is," Moon's spokesman, Kim Eui-kyeom, told reporters.

The talks between Trump and Kim, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, would have been the first meeting between a sitting U.S. president and a North Korean leader.

In a letter to Kim released by the White House, Trump said he decided to cancel the meeting “based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement.”

It came hours after a North Korean official, Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Choe Son Hui, called Vice President Pence’s recent remarks comparing the reclusive nation with Libya as “ignorant” and “stupid,” according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Pence had said that North Korea could end up like Libya if it doesn’t make a nuclear deal with Washington. Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi gave up his nuclear program in a deal with the U.S. and Britain in the early 2000s, but was overthrown and brutally killed by Washington-backed rebels in 2011.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he was "deeply concerned" by the cancellation of the summit.

North Korea, meanwhile, demolished its Punggye-ri nuclear test site on Thursday, as it earlier said it would do ahead of the summit. All six of North Korea's nuclear tests have been held at the site.

Before Trump canceled the summit, North Korea said a nuclear showdown with the U.S. could again be possible, responding after Trump said Tuesday that his meeting with Kim might be delayed or even canceled.

“We will neither beg the U.S. for dialogue nor take the trouble to persuade them if they do not want to sit together with us,” Choe said, the KCNA reported.

“Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” she said.

"In case the U.S. offends against our goodwill and clings to unlawful and outrageous acts, I will put forward a suggestion to our supreme leadership for reconsidering the DPRK-U.S. summit," Choe added, using the North’s official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

More: Trump cancels meeting with North Korea, citing 'tremendous anger and open hostility'

More: North Korea demolishes its nuclear test site

Onyanga-Omara reported from London.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com