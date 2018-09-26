On the weather maps, the last trace of Hurricane Florence disappeared more than a week ago, but the South Carolina port city of Georgetown, where five rivers flow into the sea, is bracing for the worst of its aftermath Wednesday, preparing for floodwaters as high as 10 feet.

The colonial-era seaport town of 9,000 is particularly vulnerable at the junction where waters from the Intracoastal Waterway and the Black, Great Pee Dee, Waccamaw and Sampit rivers pour into the sea. So much water is flowing downriver that it is backing up other rivers that are not even flooding, and could split the county nearly in two.

Local officials expect the worst of the flooding to begin Wednesday and last until Thursday, likely leaving only one highway into the city.

County officials urged nearly 8,000 Georgetown county residents to evacuate ahead of the "record event," the Associated Press said. The SCE&G utility service has turned off all natural gas service to some 200 customers in downtown Georgetown as a precaution. Several local shelters were set up at local hospitals.

“The work has been done,” said Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber. “We just need to pray.”

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources released a map showing likely areas of flooding around Georgetown.

#SCGuard Soldiers w/ 125th Multi Role Bridge Company team with the @uscoastguard & @SCDNR to practice bridging operations for critical vehicles if they become necessary w/anticipated flooding from #hurricaneflorence projected to impact Georgetown. @GCEMD #TeamSC @USNationalGuard pic.twitter.com/eZaRrppxH5 — S.C. National Guard (@SCNationalGuard) September 24, 2018

“Residents who live in flood zones along the Intracoastal Waterway, Waccamaw River, and Pee Dee River, or who live in areas that may not be in a flood zone but may become isolated due to deteriorating road conditions, are strongly urged to consider evacuation for their own safety and the safety of first responders,” officials said in a statement.

The Waccamaw River, which flows through the city, was expected to crest Wednesday at 21.7 feet — almost 10 feet over flood stage — and stay at 18 feet or higher until sometime next week. On Friday, it had surpassed the previous record high of 17.9 feet set in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.

Employees at Tomlinson Department Store take all the merchandise out of the store in Georgetown, South Carolina, on Sept. 24, 2018. Officials have been warning of record flooding in the area from Hurricane Florence for days.

Walls of sandbags protected many shops on Front Street in downtown Georgetown, The Sun News reports. Except for those attending a prayer service Tuesday at a downtown park, the only people in the center of the city were emergency responders and media.

National Guard crews installed a temporary system and sandbags along Highway 17 near the bridge over the Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers. The guard also has a boat ferry to shuttle goods into Georgetown if the road closes, the newspaper reports.

On Tuesday, in Conway, North Carolina, just 35 miles or so north of Georgetown, multiple feet of water had already filled the streets, damaging homes, according to WMBF-TV.

Up the coastline toward Myrtle Beach, county officials urged people to evacuate the Socastee area because of expected flooding of the Intercoastal Waterway triggered by the rise of the Waccamaw.

Along U.S. Highway 501, Myrtle Beach's link to inland, water was already touching a temporary barrier of sand and plastic that has been erected to keep water off the bridge. Called the Lifeline, the temporary wall will remain effective if the water doesn't rise more than an additional 5 feet from its current level, according to the state Department of Transportation.

In North Carolina, the rivers have stopped rising, but the recovery process is really just beginning. In rural Jones County, between Kinston and New Bern, two of the county's six schools will have to be demolished after floodwaters left mold and mildew in their wake, School Superintendent Michael Bracy said.

At least 47 Florence-related deaths have been reported across several states, including North Carolina with 36. In the latest fatalities, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's office said a 67-year-old man died while cleaning up storm debris in Craven County. The victim died after falling and fracturing his neck while cleaning up on Sept. 18, days after Florence made landfall, officials said Tuesday.

