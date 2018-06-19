WASHINGTON — Criticism of President Donald Trump by former Republican primary rival Jeb Bush has spilled over onto their sons and the 2018 campaign, as Donald Trump Jr. canceled a fundraising appearance for Texas-based candidate George P. Bush.

The younger Trump, who has repeatedly protested Jeb Bush's criticisms in recent months, made his decision after the elder Bush attacked the Trump administration's decision to separate families seeking to enter the United States illegally.

"It was the last straw," said a source close to Trump Jr., speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the latest rift between the Trump and Bush families.

While tensions remain between the Trump and Bush families over the 2016 presidential campaign, the Trump friend said the president's son "still likes George P.," but could not abide repeated attacks by his father.

In a Twitter post on Monday, Jeb Bush said that "children shouldn’t be used as a negotiating tool," and Trump "should end this heartless policy."

George P. Bush, who is seeking re-election as Texas land commissioner, had planned to have Trump Jr. headline a June 25 fundraiser in New York City.

"That fundraiser is no longer on the schedule," said Lee Spieckerman, a spokesperson for the Bush campaign.

In March, the younger Trump attacked Jeb Bush after the latter said that, following his loss to Trump in 2016, he was still able to return home to kids who "actually love me." Bush did not make a specific reference to Trump in making that comment, but Trump's sons took it as such.

"Jeb! I love everything about my father," Trump Jr. said on Twitter. "I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not). Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work.”

Trump Jr. also protested the comment to George P. Bush. He did so again earlier this month when Jeb Bush told CNBC, in another apparent reference to the president, that "I can't imagine having to attack someone to make yourself look strong."

Jeb! I love everything about my father. I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not)



Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work https://t.co/4fcnA1AgAa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 29, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com