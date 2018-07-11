Afp Afp Rd1mg E Mus Fra Mo
Sinead O'Connor has announced her conversion to Islam.
FRED TANNEAU, AFP/Getty Images

Sinead O'Connor is back in the controversy spotlight.

The Irish singer, who announced she has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada Davitt, took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell her followers that she doesn't want to spend time with white people ever again, calling them "disgusting."

"I'm terribly sorry," her tweet said. "What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting."

More: Singer Sinead O'Connor converts to islam

More: Sinead O'Connor, in Facebook video, says she's battling mental illness

Followers of the 51-year-old star were quick to respond, many themselves followers of the singer's new religion.

Twitter user @Elegancebyebony was one of a number of people who quoted the Prophet Muhammad's Farewell Sermon: "There is no superiority for an Arab over a non-Arab, nor for a non-Arab over an Arab. Neither is the white superior over the black, nor is the black superior over the white, except by piety”

@TDainton added, "Last time I checked, 'non-muslim' people were called people and 'muslim' people were also called people. … Respect and never Reject."

And @FatiSada advised, "Easy sister. All are equal in the eyes of Allah..."

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer continued the tweet storm, moving on to criticism of theologians, the Catholic Church, President Donald Trump and Twitter. 

She ended the night by saying, "Final word. If its 'Crazy' to care. Then by all means, spank my (expletive) and call me Fruity loops : )"

Sinéad O'Connor through the years
01 / 26
Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor, seen here at the 215 Budapest Spring Festival, announced Oct. 19, 2018, that she has converted to Islam. Click forward for a look back at her life and career.
02 / 26
Sinead O'Connor performs live for fans at Sydney Opera House on March 19, 2015 in Sydney, Australia.
03 / 26
Sinead O'Connor performs during the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland, July 4, 2015.
04 / 26
Sinead O'Connor performs at the Highline Ballroom on Feb. 23, 2012, in New York.
05 / 26
Sinead O'Connor performs in Milan.
06 / 26
Sinead O'Connor performs at 'Here But I'm Gone: A 70th Birthday Tribute to Curtis Mayfield' concert at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on July 20, 2012, in New York.
07 / 26
Faith plays a recurring theme throughout the music of Sinead O'Connor. She is silhouetted by of her album cover during its launch: 'Throw Down Your Arms' on Aug. 8, 2005 in Kingston, Jamaica.
08 / 26
Sinead O'Connor tears up a photo of Pope John Paul II on Oct. 5,1992, during a live appearance in New York on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," in this frame grab. The incident took place after a song about racism, class differences, child abuse and other topics.
09 / 26
Kris Kristofferson, right, comforts Sinead O'Connor after she was booed off stage during the Bob Dylan anniversary concert at New York Madison Square Garden, Oct. 17, 1992. The performance was O'Connor's first live event since she ripped a picture of Pope John Paul II during on Saturday Night Live.
10 / 26
Singers Sinead O'Connor, left, and Deborah Harry attend amfAR's Inspiration Gala on Oct. 27, 2011 in Los Angeles.
11 / 26
Sean Penn, left, Sinead O'Connor and guest attend the amfAR Inspiration Gala.
12 / 26
Sinead O'Connor and Glenn Close attend the after party for the screening of 'Albert Nobbs' at the Armani Ristorante on Dec. 13, 2011 in New York.
13 / 26
Sinead O'Connor's looks change often. She sings during a dress rehearsal for 'Seven Songs to Leave Behind' the Melbourne Festival finale concert at Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Oct. 22, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia.
14 / 26
On March 15, 2008 Sinead O'Connor performs during the West Coast Blues n Roots Festival in Esplanade Park in Perth, Australia.
15 / 26
Ireland's Sinead O'Connor performs songs from her new 'Theology' double CD at New York's Sirius Satellite Radio studios on June 25, 2007.
16 / 26
Sinead O'Connor performs during the 5th Jammy Awards, April 26, 2005 in New York. The awards honor improvisational musicians.
17 / 26
Sinead O'Connor performs at the Lilith Fair, an all-female show attended by thousands on June 28, 1998, at in Pasadena, Calif.
18 / 26
Sinead O'Connor performs at City Winery on October 27, 2014 in New York, New York.
19 / 26
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on August 11, 2013 in Lorient, western of France during the Inter-Celtic Festival of Lorient.
20 / 26
Singer Sinead O'Connor and amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost arrive at The 2011 amfAR Inspiration Gala Los Angeles held at the Chateau Marmont on October 27, 2011.
21 / 26
Singer Sinead O'Connor performs at Downing Stadium on Randall's Island in New York, Saturday, June 14, 1997, as part of the Guinness Irish Music Festival. (AP Photo/Doug Healey) ORG XMIT: NYR103
22 / 26
Sinead O'Connor, recording artist.
23 / 26
Sinead O'Connor is releasing her first new album in six years --- DATE TAKEN: 6/2/2000 By Peter Freed USAT New York NY UNL - Unlimited reuse ORG XMIT: PX23690
24 / 26
Sinead O'Connor, recording artist. HANDOUT Photo by Donal Moloney [Via MerlinFTP Drop]
25 / 26
Sinead O'Connor is shown in this April 10, 1999, file photo. The singer was ordained as the first woman priest in the Latin Tridentine Church, a Roman Catholic splinter group, by Bishop Michael Cox, who pioneered a phone-in confession service in Ireland. O'Connor said she had already celebrated Mass four times but will study with Cox for six weeks before starting her priestly career as Mother Bernadette Mary, a name she also plans to use in her music career.
26 / 26
Sinead O'Connor close-up in 1999.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com