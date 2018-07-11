Sinead O'Connor has announced her conversion to Islam.

Sinead O'Connor is back in the controversy spotlight.

The Irish singer, who announced she has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada Davitt, took to Twitter on Tuesday to tell her followers that she doesn't want to spend time with white people ever again, calling them "disgusting."

"I'm terribly sorry," her tweet said. "What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting."

I'm terribly sorry. What I'm about to say is something so racist I never thought my soul could ever feel it. But truly I never wanna spend time with white people again (if that's what non-muslims are called). Not for one moment, for any reason. They are disgusting. — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

Followers of the 51-year-old star were quick to respond, many themselves followers of the singer's new religion.

Twitter user @Elegancebyebony was one of a number of people who quoted the Prophet Muhammad's Farewell Sermon: "There is no superiority for an Arab over a non-Arab, nor for a non-Arab over an Arab. Neither is the white superior over the black, nor is the black superior over the white, except by piety”

"There is no superiority for an Arab over a non-Arab, nor for a non-Arab over an Arab. Neither is the white superior over the black, nor is the black superior over the white, except by piety”Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)No matter what happens, have sabr it’s our superpower sis ❤️ — Ebony Ciantar (@Elegancebyebony) November 7, 2018

@TDainton added, "Last time I checked, 'non-muslim' people were called people and 'muslim' people were also called people. … Respect and never Reject."

Last time I checked, 'non-muslim' people were called people and 'muslim' people were also called people. Same breed of species. Stop overthinking things please. Accept; Respect and never Reject. — Trish Dainton (@TDainton) November 6, 2018

And @FatiSada advised, "Easy sister. All are equal in the eyes of Allah..."

Easy sister. All are equal in the eyes of Allah... — fatima Sada (@FatiSada) November 6, 2018

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer continued the tweet storm, moving on to criticism of theologians, the Catholic Church, President Donald Trump and Twitter.

She ended the night by saying, "Final word. If its 'Crazy' to care. Then by all means, spank my (expletive) and call me Fruity loops : )"

Final word. If its 'Crazy' to care. Then by all means, spank my ass and call me Fruity loops : ) — Shuhada’ Davitt (@MagdaDavitt77) November 6, 2018

