When you first visit a retailer’s website, you’re often bombarded with a pop-up window — or two.

Before you close that annoying message that’s blocking you from shopping, you might want to actually read it.

It could offer a discount for new subscribers.

Give your email, get a coupon

Often, a retailer is asking you to join an email list and many stores will hand out one-time coupons when you register your address for the first time.

These coupons are generally for 10 percent, 15 percent or even 20 percent off. To qualify, you’ll usually have to join the mailing list; in some cases, you’ll need to create a free loyalty program account.

Retailers hope the offer of a coupon will be an incentive to sign up for their emails — particularly for those shoppers who otherwise wouldn’t, according to Kurt Jetta, executive chairman and founder of retail and consumer analytics firm TABS Analytics.

Retailers benefit, too. Once you’re on their list, stores will send you regular emails as a way to encourage future purchases, Jetta says.

Where to claim a coupon

If you don’t mind promotional emails in your inbox, sign-up offers can be a tool for savvy shopping. Here’s a small sample of retailers that send a coupon in exchange for your email address. (This list was compiled in mid-October; some exclusions apply.)

Abercrombie & Fitch: Get $20 off a purchase of $50 or more when you sign up for the A&F Club.

Get $20 off a purchase of $50 or more when you sign up for the A&F Club. Betsey Johnson: Get 20 percent off your next order when you sign up for emails.

Get 20 percent off your next order when you sign up for emails. Charlotte Russe: Become a new subscriber and get 20 percent off an entire purchase.

Become a new subscriber and get 20 percent off an entire purchase. Dick’s Sporting Goods: Get a 10 percent off coupon when you sign up for emails.

Get a 10 percent off coupon when you sign up for emails. HSN: Get a coupon for 15 percent off one item on a purchase of $25 or more when you join the email list.

Get a coupon for 15 percent off one item on a purchase of $25 or more when you join the email list. Joann: Subscribe and get 20 percent off your first purchase.

Subscribe and get 20 percent off your first purchase. Kirkland’s: Get a coupon for 20 percent off your next purchase when you join the K Club loyalty program.

Get a coupon for 20 percent off your next purchase when you join the K Club loyalty program. MAC Cosmetics: Join the MAC Select loyalty program for 15 percent off your next online order.

Join the MAC Select loyalty program for 15 percent off your next online order. Overstock: Receive a 12 percent off coupon when you join the mailing list.

Receive a 12 percent off coupon when you join the mailing list. Pottery Barn: Score a coupon for 15 percent off for submitting your email.

Score a coupon for 15 percent off for submitting your email. Under Armour: Get free shipping on your next order when you sign up for email updates.

Keep in mind that the actual percentage of the coupon offered by retailers can change. Before you sign up, verify that the offer is still valid and check each store’s coupon redemption details, including possible exclusions.

There are plenty of other sites that offer similar deals, so check for a coupon before you make a purchase. If you don’t see a pop-up when you visit the website, look for an email sign-up box. It’s usually located near the bottom of the page. After signing up, wait to receive your coupon before you shop.

Courtney Jespersen is a staff writer at NerdWallet, a personal finance website. Email: courtney@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @CourtneyNerd.

NerdWallet is a USA TODAY content partner providing general news, commentary and coverage from around the web. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

