WASHINGTON — Fresno, California soup brand Sierra Soups has issued a recall of its 13 ounce packages of "Pasta e Fagioli" soup mix over concerns about the pasta inside.

The product, which is labeled as a gluten free soup mix, contains an individually wrapped package of pasta which does contain gluten. The FDA warning says those who have allergies to gluten "run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction" if they consume products that contain gluten.

Sierra Soups' "Pasta e Fagioli" product was distributed across the country in stores via mail order, according to the FDA. If you believe you have purchased the product, the FDA says consumers should return it to the store for a full refund. No illnesses had been reported at the time of recall announcement. Production of this product has been suspected.

Sierra Soups

The soup mix comes in 13 ounce, clear plastic packaging with the product name as well as the label "Gluten-Free (without Pasta)" on the packaging, the FDA says.

Consumers with questions are encouraged to email Sierra Soups at info@sierrafoodsco.com or call the company at 1-559-387-0552.