LAREDO, Texas – Authorities on Wednesday released the name of the fourth woman killed in a 10-day murderous spree they say was carried out by a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the woman as Guiselda Alicia Cantu, 35.

Her body was found Sept. 15 just after 1 a.m. Interstate Highway 35 .

The department said in a statement Cantu was identified after an autopsy, and the Texas Ranger Division and the Webb County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation of the case.

“We consider this man to be a serial killer who was preying on one victim after another,” Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar said.

Authorities say veteran border agent Juan David Ortiz, 35, confessed to killing Cantu as well as three others: Melissa Ramirez, 29, Claudine Ann Luera, 42, and Nikki Enriquez, 28.

All died between Sept. 3 and Sept. 15, their bodies found within miles of one another.

The woman, like other victims, was picked up by the border patrol agent on San Bernardo Avenue and driven outside the city limits, according to authorities and an affidavit.

It was there that authorities say he shot the woman multiple times in the head, court records said.

Enriquez was a transgender woman who also went by the name Janelle.

Juan David Ortiz

Webb County Sheriff's Office

Enriquez's mother told the Laredo Morning News she planned to travel from Indiana Tuesday to attend her funeral. She is survived by his father Armando Ortiz, mother Elva E. Enriquez, his brothers and sister, grandparents and other relatives, according to an obituary.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for burial services for Luera, who according to the page was a mother of five.

Ortiz, who's being held in the Webb County Jail, is charged with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested early Saturday morning.

District Attorney Isidro R. “Chilo” Alaniz said earlier that he is not yet scheduled to make any court appearances.

Border Patrol Chief Carla L. Provost on Monday described the investigation as ongoing, while wedging distance between the work of her 20,000-plus agents and the actions for which Ortiz stands accused.

Provost said corners aren't cut to hire agents, even though the department is wrestling to fill 2,000 vacancies.

Officers are subjected to rigorous background checks upon hiring, five-year investigations, even polygraph testing, she said.

"There has been no lowering of standards," she said. "We have very, very stringent standards on hiring."

