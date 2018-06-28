National Geographic's 2018 Nature Photographer of the Year contest The 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest recognizes spectacular photos taken within the last two years, with entries in three categories: Nature, People and Cities. The grand prize-winning photo - and first place in the Nature category - is "Mermaid" by Reiko Takahashi. "I was fortunate to have encountered a humpback whale with her calf on my first day snorkeling near Japan’s Kumejima Island. Most of the time, the calf stayed close to her mom. At one point, the calf began jumping and tapping its tail on the water near us—it was very friendly and curious. Finally, the mother, who was watching nearby, came to pick up the calf and swim away. I fell in love completely with the calf and it’s very energetic, large and beautiful tail." 01 / 10 The 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest recognizes spectacular photos taken within the last two years, with entries in three categories: Nature, People and Cities. The grand prize-winning photo - and first place in the Nature category - is "Mermaid" by Reiko Takahashi. "I was fortunate to have encountered a humpback whale with her calf on my first day snorkeling near Japan’s Kumejima Island. Most of the time, the calf stayed close to her mom. At one point, the calf began jumping and tapping its tail on the water near us—it was very friendly and curious. Finally, the mother, who was watching nearby, came to pick up the calf and swim away. I fell in love completely with the calf and it’s very energetic, large and beautiful tail." 01 / 10

People, first place: "Tea Culture" by Alessandra Meniconzi. "For a long time, I have been fascinated by the ancient Mongolian method of hunting with Golden Eagles. In early 2018, I followed one family of eagle hunters during their migration from winter camp to spring camp. Mongolia is sparsely populated, but the inhabitants have a very hospitable and welcoming culture. Tea for Kazakh culture is one of the attributes of hospitality. Tea isn't just a drink, but a mix of tradition, culture, relaxation, ceremony, and pleasure. Damel, seen here wrapped in heavy fur clothes, drinks a cup of tea to keep warm from the chilly temperatures in Western Mongolia."

Alessandra Meniconzi, National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year Contest

A photograph of a humpback whale calf’s tail has earned Reiko Takahashi of Japan the prestigious grand prize in the 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest. Takahashi’s incredible photo was selected by a panel of National Geographic judges from more than 13,000 entries.

Takahashi took the photo, titled “Mermaid,” off the coast of Japan's Kumejima Island. The long-time photographer left her office job to pursue her passion for underwater photography and traveled to Kumejima Island on a mission to photograph humpback whales with their young calves.

"It was a special scene for me, to be able to take a photo of the calf, completely relaxed in gentle waters,” said Takahashi. “I really cannot believe it. It was my dream to win. I am honored and it will be the driving force for my future shooting,"

The National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest celebrates stunning pictures taken by all levels of photographers around the world. See more of this year's winning photos in the slideshow above.

All of the winning and honorable mention photos can be viewed at National Geographic's website.

