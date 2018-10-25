Explosive devices being sent in the mail. Troops being sent to the border ahead of a migrant caravan. Divisive rhetoric being called out.

With less than two weeks before the midterm elections, the nation is struggling with big issues. And with issues like these in the news all week, it's no wonder people are on edge.

We’re here to try and help you sort it all out.

Different parties, different issues

Republicans and Democrats have different issues on their minds, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll. The top issue for Republicans, is immigration and border security. For Democrats and independents, the first issue is health care. But the one thing many Americans have in common is that President Donald Trump is driving the decisions of a majority of voters who say they are determined to send a message of either support or opposition to him. And that dynamic is giving Democrats an edge as the crucial campaign heads into the final stretch, according to the poll.

Authorities eye Florida in hunt for source of suspicious packages

Three more bomb-like devices were discovered Thursday, one in Lower Manhattan near the offices of actor Robert De Niro and two in Delaware addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden. That brings the total to 10. Investigators increasingly focused on mail streams in and out of Florida in the hunt for whoever sent these devices to high-profile critics and targets of President Trump. Most of the packages have been mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior, affixed with six Forever stamps and a computer-printed address label showing a return address for "Debbie Wasserman Shultz," a misspelled name for the Florida Democratic Congresswoman, according to the FBI. None of the 10 devices have exploded and no one has been injured.

• Suspicious packages result of Trump’s ‘violent’ rhetoric, critics say

• White House denies Trump’s rhetoric to blame

Troops to confront migrant caravan: ‘National emergency’ or ‘political stunt’?

The Pentagon is preparing to deploy at least 800 troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to confront a migrant caravan that President Trump has described as a “national emergency,” administration officials said. The caravan of thousands of Central Americans heading toward the U.S. is more than 1,000 miles from the border, but Trump is increasingly seizing on it as an issue in the midterm elections, hoping images of migrants walking through Mexico will energize GOP voters in battleground states and tip the balance in the fight for control of Congress. Critics say the move is a "desperate political stunt" designed to stoke anti-immigrant fears ahead of the Nov. 6 elections.

Important updates to news you've been following

• Investigation moves from Kavanaugh to his accusers

A key Senate chairman asked the Justice Department on Thursday to investigate Julie Swetnick and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, for allegedly false statements made during the confirmation process for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Avenatti welcomed it: "Let the investigation into Kavanaugh and his lies begin.”

• Saudi story shifts for a third time

Saudi Arabian authorities changed their account again Thursday of how journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed, for the first time calling his death a "premeditated" murder. The kingdom initially said he left the Saudi consulate unharmed. Then they said he died after a “brawl” escalated inside the facility. They reached the new conclusion after reviewing evidence given to them by Turkey.

• Exit rumors percolate

NBC told USA TODAY that "Megyn Kelly Today" would air reruns for the rest of the week as rumors swirled her time on the NBC morning show is coming to an end. Her absence came two days after she angered viewers by defending blackface Halloween costumes. Her Wednesday episode largely centered on her on-air apology.

• “It is an exciting time to be a lottery player”

Move over Mega Millions, it's time for Powerball. The jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $750 million — the third-largest in U.S. lottery history. The estimated cash option, generally preferred by winners, is $428.6 million. The next drawing is Saturday.

