Santa Claus came early for some Walmart shoppers.

A mystery man footed the bill for an undisclosed number of items on layaway at a Walmart in Derby, Vermont.

All we really know about him is that he's a Patriots fan, based on a customer's snapshot as he walked away.

Who can afford to do that? 'Santa Claus'

Customer Julie Gates told WCAX-TV that she encountered the man telling a customer he would pick up the tab for his items. He asked her if she was paying for an item on layaway. He said, "Why don't you run and get what you want now and come back here."

She was skeptical, but the layaway option is why she came to Walmart. She returned to the line with items and the stranger was still there. He paid for everything.

"This can't be," Gates said. "Who can afford to just pay for everyone's layaway? And he said, 'Santa Claus can.' "

Walmart wouldn't say how much the man paid or how many people went home with free gifts.

It's not the first time that a stranger has footed the bill for layaway items.

Last year, a secret Santa paid off $46,000 in layaway items at a Walmart in Pennsylvania and $49,000 in New Jersey. In 2014, an anonymous stranger paid off $50,000 in layaway items at a Pennsylvania Walmart.

These layaway surprises happened during the holiday season, ensuring a megadose of holiday cheer shoppers will never forget.

