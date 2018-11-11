In a move that would warm the heart of Hugh Grant's prime minister character from "Love Actually," Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is bringing back those emotional, at-the-gate reunions.

A pilot program at Seattle's SEA-TAC Airport will allow 50 visitors per day to meet domestic flights at their gates after going through security.



The Seattle Times reports that the Washington State airport is introducing the SEA Visitor Pass, a pilot program which would allow friends and family who pass a TSA screening to meet domestic flights. It will be the first time non-passengers have been allowed to venture beyond security checkpoints since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

"Remember the days when you could grab a bite to eat with a traveler on a layover? Or you could welcome home a family member with a hug at the gate of a domestic flight? 🍔🤗👋" the airport said in its announcement Friday via Instagram. "We’re bringing those days back with the SEA Visitor Pass pilot program at Sea-Tac Airport!"

The SEA Visitor Pass trial is restricted to domestic gates only from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, as not to overwhelm security personnel. The number of visitors will be capped at 50 per day. To take advantage of the program, visitors must apply online before 1:30 p.m. PT on the day before their arrival.

Those accepted will be notified by TSA via email and must provide photo ID to pick up their pass the next day. At that point, they will go through the same security screening procedures as ticketed passengers.

The trial period will end Dec. 14, after which officials will study the feasibility of making the Sea Visitor Pass permanent.

"For now, this is a pilot program, but we’re excited to see if this is something the public is interested in," Port of Washington Commissioner Ryan Calkins said in a statement on the agency's website.

At-the-gate reunions will be especially welcome at SEA-TAC, which services a large Army and Air Force community from nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the largest military installation west of the Rocky Mountains.

