Two decades ago, people were renting VHS tapes, rocking MP3 players and a little business called Google was founded by two Stanford University students.

Fast forward 20 years, and we're celebrating the mega multinational technology company's birthday with a Google Doodle full of nods to a Y2K scare, demoting Pluto as a planet and the rise of selfies.

Technically, Google search began in 1997 and Google Inc. was official on Sept. 4, 1998, but Sept. 27 is the day the company celebrates. Today, Google's parent company Alphabet is worth more than $800 billion thank to the tech giant's success.

To mark the celebration, Google has hidden a few Easter eggs within search. Here are a few retro words and phrases that will reveal modern spelling suggestions, and a friendly reminder that it's 2018:

Baby: Bae

Butterfly clip styles: Top knot

Chat room: Text the group

Clip art: gif

Digital pet: Fidget spinner

Googol: Google

How to tell someone you like them: Swipe right

Low-rider pants: How to style high-wasted pants

Mp3 file: Stream music

Page me: New phone who dis?

Screen name: Social handle

Soccer world champions 1998: Soccer world champions 2018

What is Y2K?: How does cryptocurrency work?

143: ilysm

Watch a DVD: Streaming subscription

