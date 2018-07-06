Fox News host and conservative firebrand Sean Hannity called for potential witnesses in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation to destroy evidence during his show Wednesday, arguing that Hillary Clinton got away with doing the same thing.

In response to reports that Mueller was asking people to turn in their cellphones, Hannity — one of President Trump's most zealous defenders in the cable news universe — counseled "Mueller's witnesses" to "follow Hillary Clinton's lead."

"Delete all your emails and then acid wash the emails and hard drives on phones," Hannity said. "Then take your phones and bash them into itsy-bitsy pieces, use BleachBit, remove the SIM cards and then take the pieces and hand it over to Robert Mueller and say, 'Hillary Rodham Clinton, this is equal justice under the law.'"

Hannity, who believes Mueller has declared war on the president, was referring to details included in the documents made public by the FBI in September after it closed its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server during her time as secretary of State.

Report: President Trump and Sean Hannity talk nearly every weeknight

More: Trump says he can pardon himself in Mueller inquiry — but maintains he's done 'nothing wrong'

One Clinton aide cited in the documents recalled destroying Clinton's old mobile devices with a hammer. (Wired magazine reported that data is routinely wiped from used State Department devices, although it is not accomplished with a hammer.)

Clinton's aides also got IT workers to permanently delete emails from her private server using software called BleachBit.

Although former FBI director James Comey determined that the emails were not deleted as part of an effort to obstruct justice, Trump and his supporters often point to the destroyed phones and wiped emails as evidence of Clinton's corruption and proof of a double standard within the Justice Department.

Those considering following Hannity's advice should consult with legal counsel before destroying evidence and relying on a "but Clinton got away with it" defense.

A look at former FBI director Robert Mueller Mueller leaves after briefing members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017. 01 / 22 Mueller leaves after briefing members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election on Capitol Hill on June 21, 2017. 01 / 22

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com