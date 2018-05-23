Hundreds of people attended the funeral Wednesday of a Pakistani exchange student who was killed in the Texas school shooting last week.

Sabika Sheikh, 17, died with seven other students and two teachers when a 17-year-old student opened fire at Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe on Friday.

The suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault of a peace officer. He admitted to the shootings and told officers he targeted students he didn't like, according to a court filing.

Sabika’s body was flown to her hometown, the southern city of Karachi, early Wednesday. Under Islamic rules, the dead should be buried as soon as possible after their death — usually within 24 hours.

Her funeral was attended by hundreds of people including government officials and leaders of Sindh province, where Karachi — Pakistan's most populous city — is located. Security was tight as about 100 police officers were deployed, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported.

Sabika was studying in Santa Fe under the State Department-funded Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study one-year scholarship program. The program, set up by Congress after 9/11, enables high school students from countries with significant Muslim populations to study in the U.S. in an effort to improve ties.

Sabika’s family told the BBC that she wanted to become a diplomat.

An undated handout photo made available on May 19, 2018 by the Sheikh family shows Sabika Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan was killed in shooting at school in Texas.

SHEIKH FAMILY HANDOUT, EPA-EFE

More: Santa Fe High's disastrous year: From devastating floods to tragic school shooting

More: Texas school shooting suspect Dimitrios Pagourtzis hid firearms under coat

Sabika’s father Aziz Sheikh, who received her body at the Karachi international airport, said Sabika, who has three younger sisters and an older brother— was due to return home on June 9, Dawn reported, referring to the Muslim holiday that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"We were looking forward to seeing her back with us this Eid after she spent almost a year in the U.S,” said her uncle, Col. Haider, Dawn reported.

U.S. Consul General John Warner joined Sheikh, other family members and local officials at the airport, and an airport security teams gave Sabika a guard of honor, Dawn reported.

"The entire nation is saddened by her death," said Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who visited the Sheikh's home on Sunday, according to Dawn.

"Extremism is not the problem of any single country or region, but the whole world is affected by it,” he added.

President Trump ordered for U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 22 to honor the Santa Fe shooting victims.

The President directed the American flag to fly at half-staff worldwide as a mark of solemn respect for #SabikaSheikh and the 9 other victims of the Texas shooting. pic.twitter.com/PLSgZuWuwn — US Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) May 21, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com