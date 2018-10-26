A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 departs Toulouse-Blagnac International Airport in France in November 2016.

Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, special to USA TODAY

A passenger accused of going off on a racist tirade during a Ryanair flight is apologizing, according to an interview with ITV's "Good Morning Britain" Friday.

The incident went viral after a video was uploaded to social media showing a man hurling racist insults at an elderly black woman sitting in the same row and demanding she move seats onboard a flight from Barcelona to London.

The budget airline, which did not force the man off the fight following the incident, tweeted Sunday that it had seen the footage and reported the incident to police.

During the interview, the passenger, David Mesher, directed an apology to the woman he insulted, saying, "I apologize for all the distress you've had there and since."

The man who racially abused an elderly black passenger onboard a Ryanair flight has apologised for his outburst, saying he is not a racist and blaming a fit of temper for the incident which went viral.



More: https://t.co/mUzkHmApI2 pic.twitter.com/k0BAjV8kpF — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 26, 2018

"I probably lost my temper a bit and ordered her to get up," he continued. "I'm not a racist person by any means and it's just a fit of temper at the time, I think."

In a statement to ITV News, the woman in question, Delsie Gayle, said she did not accept the apology.

"It's going to take a long time for me to accept his apology and everything, because I feel very low and degraded for him to call me those names," she said. "It's going to take a long time for me to get over it."

Contributing: The Associated Press

More: Frontier Airlines passenger opens cabin door, deploying the emergency slide

More: Delta passenger dies after flight returns to Detroit for medical emergency

Ryanair: Europe's biggest budget airline

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com