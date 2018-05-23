Revlon has named the first woman CEO in its 86-year history — Debra Perelman, the daughter of the cosmetics and beauty company's billionaire board chairman, Ronald Perelman.

Amid heightened competition and steep losses, the New York City-based company tapped Perelman for the chief executive post and presidency Wednesday, four months after she was named as Revlon's chief operating officer. Perelman's résumé also includes a more than 20-year career in other positions at Revlon and MacAndrew & Forbes, the corporate management and acquisition firm headed by Ronald Perelman.

As both a Revlon executive and board member, Perelman, 44, has overseen corporate strategy and led a continuing transformation to digital retail marketing and sales, the company said. She formed a data and analytics group to help drive the transition to e-commerce and launched a partnership with the MIT Media Lab to explore ways to disrupt the industry, Revlon said.

In her new corporate positions, she will focus on enhancing Revlon's "consumer- and customer-focused approach," the company said.

"I love Revlon not only as a company, but as a culture of employees and executives who are committed to delivering women and men the best products in our industry," Perelman said in a statement about her new role. "I am committed to driving the company to compete and thrive in today's dynamic environment and encouraging our talented team's entrepreneurial spirit, agility and bold creativity."

File image supplied by Revlon shows Debra Perelman, the cosmetics and beauty company's new CEO.

Paul Meister, who had been overseeing Revlon's day-to-day operations on an interim basis since January, will continue in his role as executive vice chairman of the company's board of directors, the firm said.

Meister filled in after the departure of former Revlon CEO Fabian Garcia, who departed in what the company characterized as a move to "pursue other opportunities."

Ronald Perelman, a successful business dealmaker, corporate raider, as well as one of the nation's wealthiest individuals, bought Revlon in 1985. The company manufactures, markets and sells beauty and personal care products, including its Revlon and Almay makeup brands, and Charlie and Jean Naté fragrances. Revlon also owns Elizabeth Arden, a maker of prestige fragrances.

Like many retailers, Revlon has struggled with U.S. consumers' move away from traditional brick and mortar stores. Debra Perelman will lead the company's battle against an increasing array of online-only beauty product marketers that sell via Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as specialty store competitors like Sephora and Ulta.

The new competition has shaken up the beauty industry and sent Revlon's shares 18.25% lower, year to date. The company's stock was down nearly 3.5% at $18.20 hours after Perelman's appointment was announced.

Announcing first-quarter results on May 10, Revlon reported $560.7 million in net sales, down 5.7% from $594.9 million for the same period last year. The company also reported a $61.7 million operating loss, compared with a $43.1 million loss for the previous year's first quarter.

Revlon also said it experienced $20 million in net sales reductions due to disruptions at the company's Oxford, N.C., manufacturing facility after the February 2018 launch of a new resources planning Internet technology system in the U.S.

Discussing the management change in the company's official announcement, Ronald Perelman said that "Debbie's global perspective, financial acumen and holistic approach to brands, consumers and technology will help Revlon reclaim its leadership position."

"I have always trusted Debbie to bring fresh vision, innovation and success to companies, and I have no doubt she will do the same for Revlon," added Perelman.

