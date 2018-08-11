Republican Brian Kemp has resigned as Georgia secretary of state after declaring victory in the race for governor over Democrat Stacey Abrams, according to multiple reports.

His resignation comes as the Abrams campaign refuses to concede until every vote is counted, including about 22,000 outstanding provisional ballots.

The campaign said Wednesday night that it was too soon for Kemp to declare victory and that it was considering legal action to "ensure that every single vote cast by Georgia’s citizens is counted."

"We know our opponent has had the secretary of state's office declare he is the winner. We are here to say we don't accept that," said Lauren Groh-Wargo, Abrams' campaign manager.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Kemp campaign said that with Kemp ahead 64,000 votes, outstanding provisional and overseas ballots would not make a difference.

“Simply put, it is mathematically impossible for Stacey Abrams to win or force a runoff election,” Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said in a statement. "Peach State voters made a clear decision at the ballot box

Kemp supporters have started celebrating on social media, including Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal who posted a tweeted saying: "My congratulations to Gov.-elect @BrianKempGA. He and his opponent both ran passionate campaigns with very different visions about how to keep Georgia on this path of prosperity, and I believe the voters of Georgia made the correct decision in electing Brian."

Kemp's resignation as secretary of state was reportedly effective at 11:59 a.m. Thursday.

Critics have been calling on Kemp to resign for months, saying his position as state elections chief was a conflict of interest with his candidacy.

Groh-Wargo said the Abrams campaign was blindsided by Kemp's claim of victory, saying there are at least 25,000 provisional and mail-in ballots remain uncounted. She said they were unsure of how many absentee ballots remain, but the Georgia secretary of state’s office said Wednesday afternoon that fewer than 3,000 “non-provisional” ballots were outstanding.

Clarke, Fulton, Hall and Gwinnett counties completed their absentee ballot tabulations Thursday. Cobb and Chatham were expected to also finish their counts by the end of the day.

According to the statement, county officials reported fewer than 22,000 provisional ballots cast statewide.

According to the Abrams campaign, an additional 23,783 votes would push the race into recount threshold and 25,632 more votes would force the race into a runoff.

Provisional ballots must be verified by Friday. All counties in Georgia are required to certify their election results by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com