LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Papa John’s International declined to comment on a report Wednesday that it has sent out information about an auction to sell itself to other companies.

Reuters, quoting anonymous sources, said the Louisville-based company sent out the information this week and expects to receive first-round bids by the end of October.

A spokeswoman for the company said it doesn’t comment on “market rumors.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for ousted Papa John’s chairman John Schnatter on Wednesday denied a report that he has reached out to private equity firms for help in trying to buy the world’s third-largest pizza chain.

Also quoting unidentified sources, CNBC reported Wednesday that Schnatter, who owns 30 percent of the company, is looking for help to buy the rest. He was ousted as chairman in July after a report that he had used the N-word during a media training session.

CNBC said several private equity firms have turned him down because they were concerned about the “reputational risks inherent in partnering with him.”

In a statement, a spokesman for Schnatter said he has “not reached out to or had any discussions with any private equity firm or any other entity about buying Papa John’s. Any such report about a potential transaction involving Mr. Schnatter is totally and completely false. It is unfortunate that CNBC published this false story without first contacting Mr. Schnatter to obtain the true facts.”

Reuters reported last month that the company had hired Bank of America Corp. and Lazard Ltd. to prepare for a sale.

The Wall Street Journal, quoting independent equity analyst Mark Kalinowski, said Arby’s owner Inspire Brands Inc., which this week announced it is buying Sonic Corp., for $2.3 billion, could be looking at acquiring Papa John's and other restaurant chains, including Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Schnatter, who founded Papa John’s, has filed two lawsuits against the company in Delaware, where it is incorporated, seeking information about his removal and banishment from the Louisville headquarters.

Last week Ad Age, a trade publication, said Papa John's has filed new proposed logos with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that drop the apostrophe from its name in a move to further distance itself from its founder.

Papa John’s has about 120,000 workers worldwide, including at franchise stores, and about 1,200 in Louisville.

Its stock price has declined by about 32 percent over the past year, although PZZA edged up 8.5 percent Wednesday, closing at 50.14 on Nasdaq.

