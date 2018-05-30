President Trump and Kim Jong Un.

A new CIA intelligence assessment concludes North Korea has no plans to relinquish its nuclear weapons program even though denuclearization is the centerpiece of the summit tentatively planned for next month, NBC News reported Tuesday.

But North Korean leader Kim Jong Un may be willing to bring a U.S. burger outlet to Pyongyang as a show of good faith, the assessment suggests.

NBC said it spoke with three U.S. officials who read the assessment, circulated this month. The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

The assessment says a more realistic, immediate objective would be convincing Kim to curtail his country's nuclear weapons program, the officials told NBC News.

Harry Kazianis, director of defense studies at the conservative, Washington-based think-tank Center for the National Interest, said the on-again, off-again, on-again nature of the summit is likely the result of that Pyongyang's refusal to provide "concrete assurances" on denuclearization.

“The fundamental reality is this: North Korea has spent billions of dollars and likely starved countless citizens to build nuclear weapons and long range missiles that can strike the U.S." Kazianis told USA TODAY. "There is likely almost nothing we can give Kim Jong Un that will replace what is the ultimate insurance policy that Washington does not someday invade his country or attack his atomic arsenal."

However, South Korean leader Moon Jae-in, after meeting with the Korean leader last month, said Kim made a firm commitment to drop his nuclear weapons program.

A summit between President Trump and Kim was tentatively planned for June 12 in Singapore. Trump accused Kim of showing "open hostility" toward Washington as public discourse between the two nations devolved into a torrent of angry rhetoric and threats.

Discussions continued, however, and on Sunday, Trump announced U.S. officials were in North Korea making arrangements for the meeting. On Tuesday, Trump said Kim Young Chol, a former spy chief, was playing a major role in the summit.

Meanwhile, Moon and Kim have agreed to work on a plan to formally end the Korean War that was halted by a temporary armistice in 1953. Kim has told Moon that a formal end to the hostilities, along with a pledge from the U.S. not to attack his nation, would eliminate Pyongyang's desire to build a nuclear arsenal.