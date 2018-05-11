The mannequin astronaut Starman launched into space earlier this year by SpaceX has now traveled past Mars, the aerospace company revealed.

Starman, which launched aboard the Falcon Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Fla., in February sitting in the driver's seat of a Tesla Roadster, has journeyed beyond the Red Planet, according to a tweet from SpaceX posted Friday.

"Next stop, the restaurant at the end of the universe," said SpaceX, a reference to the series "A Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy."

SpaceX, helmed by CEO Elon Musk, drew buzz in February after revealing it would launch Starman and the Tesla into space. Musk said test flights for rockets often include concrete or steel blocks as cargo, but they wanted to spice things up for February's Falcon Heavy launch.

This image from video provided by SpaceX shows Elon Musk's red Tesla sports car with a dummy driver named "Starman" which was launched into space during the first test flight of the Falcon Heavy rocket on Feb. 6, 2018.

"That seemed extremely boring," Musk said of settling for concrete or steel blocks prior to the launch. "Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel."

At the time of launch, the Roadster carrying Starman was playing David Bowie's "Space Oddity."

Starman is wearing a fully-functioning SpaceX space suit, and its travels through space will help the company test the suit, moving it closer to flights with human crews.

