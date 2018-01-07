Marijuana leaves.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — As of Sunday, recreational use of marijuana is legal in Vermont — within boundaries of some clear and not-so-clear rules.

Vermont becomes the ninth state to legalize marijuana and the first state to do so through its state legislature. Gov. Phil Scott signed the law in January with "mixed emotions."

The law allows adults to possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana, two mature and four immature plants.

But authorities can't answer some questions and say clarity of the rules will come with case law. Some examples include how police will enforce the one-ounce marijuana limit when it comes to edibles, the boundaries in public versus private consumption and what exactly a secure pot garden looks like.

There are some absolute rules, though, to be aware of if you partake in the new law. Here's what you should not do:

Don'ts:

Don't smoke in a car: Both drivers and passengers are forbidden from smoking. And the fines are steeper for anyone who smokes with a child in the car.

Don't smoke on Lake Champlain: The lake is considered federal waters under federal rule, which means marijuana is still illegal there.

Don't smoke on the beach, in a park, on the sidewalk or any other public place: In the law, marijuana use is limited to "individual dwellings."

Don't sell it: There is no legal commercial market for marijuana.

And before you smoke, you should find out what your employer's rules are. The state may not punish you, but your workplace could. And if you're looking for a job or expecting a drug test, you should know how long THC can be detected in your system.

Growing marijuana comes with its own set of rules, including regulations on where you can grow.

What's happening:

For many Sunday will be just another, albeit stiflingly hot, day.

“I’m not sure that we’re going to see a sea change here,” Scott said on Thursday during a discussion of the state's readiness for legalization. “I think a lot of what I was reacting to was what’s happening today so I’m not sure that we’re going to see anything different come Monday than we were seeing yesterday. Well, except for maybe Sunday.”

Those for whom Sunday is a day to celebrate there are a few options:

• Heady Vermont, a marijuana advocacy group, is hosting a "Legalization Celebration" at Willow Crossing Farm in Johnson today.

• The Original Green Mountain Cannabis and Music Festival is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. at Layla’s Riverside Lodge in West Dover. Badfish, a Sublime tribute band, is headlining.

Both events require the purchase of tickets.

