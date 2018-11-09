When accused of sexual assault or other misdeeds by women, President Donald Trump says you've got to "deny, deny, deny," according to veteran journalist Bob Woodward's new book.

The book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," was released Tuesday and details a White House is chaos. Woodward spoke to dozens of current and former officials for the book on background, meaning their names weren't used.

The book includes a conversation between Trump and a "friend who had acknowledged some bad behavior toward women." The friend was not named, but the president, who has been accused by more than a dozen women of inappropriate sexual behavior, offered some advice.

Trump and his accusers

Trump told the friend that it's a mistake to show weakness in the face of such accusations, according to the book.

"You've got to deny, deny, deny and push back on these women," Trump said, according to Woodward. "If you admit to anything and any culpability, then you're dead. That was a big mistake you made."

Trump said the key was showing no hesitancy in denying accusations and instead, be on the attack and push back.

"You didn't come out guns blazing and just challenge them. You showed weakness," Trump told the friend, according to Woodward. "You've got to be strong. You've got to be aggressive. You've got to push back hard. You've got to deny anything that's said about you. Never admit."

It's unclear when the remarks were alleged to have been made and the president has dismissed the book as nothing but a "joke." Trump has repeatedly pointed to the barrage of administration officials who have called the book false and denied accusations outlined in the book.

"The Woodward book is a Joke - just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources," Trump wrote in a tweet Monday. "Many have already come forward to say the quotes by them, like the book, are fiction. Dems can’t stand losing. I’ll write the real book!"

But, the president is no stranger to women accusing him of misdeeds. At least 19 women have publicly accused Trump of kissing them, touching them inappropriately or having an affair with him while he was married.

Trump is also currently battling multiple lawsuits, including one by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos. Zervos claims the president sexually assaulted her in 2007 and filed a lawsuit in New York after Trump said she was lying.

A judge recently ruled the president would be forced to provide written questions under oath in the case.

