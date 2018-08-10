Ap Trump Kanye A File Ent Usa Ny
Then-president-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West at Trump Tower on Dec. 13, 2016.
Seth Wenig, AP

WASHINGTON – Rapper Kanye West will meet Thursday with President Donald Trump, the White House confirmed.

“Kanye West is coming to the White House to have lunch with President Trump and he will also meet with Jared Kushner," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Sanders said the president and the rapper plan to discuss "manufacturing resurgence in America, prison reform, how to prevent gang violence, and what can be done to reduce violence in Chicago.”

West has been a longtime support of Trump, describing the president as "my brother" and sometimes donning a "Make America Great Again" hat. The rapper visited with the then-president-elect at Trump Tower a month before Trump's inauguration.

West's wife, Kim Kardhashian, has worked with Trump and the White House on prison reform and pardon issues.

West ended a Sept. 29 performance of "Saturday Night Live" by delivering an unaired pro-Trump speech that drew catcalls from the audience. Supporters of West's music have described him as a political sellout.

During the "Weekend Update" segment of the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live," cast member Pete Davidson described West a "musical genius" – but that's it.

"Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius," Davidson said. "But I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”

