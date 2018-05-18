WASHINGTON — President Trump announced Friday that he intends to nominate Robert Wilkie to be the next secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Wilkie has been acting VA secretary since Trump fired David Shulkin in March.

“He doesn’t know this yet," Trump said during a White House event Friday "I’m sorry that I ruined the surprise.”

The White House plucked him from the Pentagon to take the post. He is currently under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

The VA put out a statement at the time hailing Wilkie for getting everyone at the agency on the same page after a tumultuous few months, when Shulkin had been feuding with a group of political appointees at the agency.

"Under Acting Secretary Wilkie’s leadership, senior VA officials are now on the same page, speaking with one voice to Veterans, employees and outside stakeholders, such as Congress and veterans service organizations, and are focused on a number of key priorities in the short term," VA press secretary Curt Cashour said.

