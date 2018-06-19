Trump, Kim historic summit in Singapore The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12. 01 / 08 The motorcade carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drives past on the street in Singapore on June 10, 2018. The North Korean leader met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of a historic summit with President Donald Trump on June 12. 01 / 08

Americans are hopeful that President Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will reduce the threat to the world from Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons, a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, although most doubt that North Korea will deliver on its promise to eliminate its nuclear arsenal.

While Trump’s outreach to an adversary gets positive marks, a majority of those surveyed also express concern about deteriorating relations with traditional allies like Canada, Germany and Great Britain in the wake of the contentious G-7 economic summit in Canada.

The national poll, taken Wednesday through Monday, underscores the mixed and fluid views of the president’s stewardship on foreign policy at a time he has faced fire in recent days over his hardline immigration policies. Americans give him some credit for taking a new approach toward North Korea, but there is also deep nervousness over his willingness to shake up relations with old friends.

“One thing that the president does well is, he doesn’t do the status quo,” says Brian Williams, 49, of Oakland, California. “He’s trying something that no other president has done.”

Williams, the operations manager for a medical tech company who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, was among those called in the poll. “I’m nervous that this is a success for North Korea more than it is for us, but on the other hand, I’m cautiously optimistic that at least we’re establishing a dialogue that will hopefully put our relationship with North Korea in a better place," he said in a callback interview.

But Tammie Schneider, 44, an aide at a charter school in Tucson, dismisses the summit as “a publicity stunt.”

By 2-1, 41 percent to 20 percent, those surveyed call last week’s summit a success rather than a failure. A significant share are taking a wait-and-see attitude: 39 percent are either undecided or say it is too soon to judge.

When it comes to handling North Korea, 51 percent approve of the job Trump is doing; 34 percent disapprove. That’s better than the 43 percent approve-51 percent disapproval rating he receives on handling the job as president overall.

Those surveyed tend to see the president through a partisan lens -- no surprise there -- but the findings do show one in five Democrats giving him credit on North Korea. His 21 percent approval rating on handling North Korea among Democrats, while still low, is almost double the 12 percent of Democrats who approve of the job he’s doing overall.

On the other hand, while Republicans overwhelmingly approve of the job Trump is doing overall, one in five disapprove of his handling of relations with traditional allies. The G-7 economic summit in Canada earlier this month ended with Trump drawing fierce criticism from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others for slapping tariffs on steel and aluminum, and for withdrawing his signature from a joint statement that was negotiated there.

Trump’s approval rating in handling relationships with traditional allies, at 39 percent, is lower than his 43 percent approval rating overall.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters, taken by landline and cell phone, has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Among the findings:

On handling North Korea: By 45 percent to 35 percent, those surveyed predict the summit with North Korea will reduce the threat to the world from North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. But by 55 percent-19 percent, they doubt Pyongyang will follow through on its promise to denuclearize the Korean peninsula.

On handling traditional allies: 54 percent say they are concerned about the deteriorating relationships with old allies; 36 percent aren't concerned. Those expressing concern include 26 percent of Republicans and 78 percent of Democrats.

In follow-up interviews, some of those called in the poll worry about the repercussions of Trump’s praise of Kim, who leads one of the world’s most brutal regimes. “I believe Kim Jong Un is just evil to the core,” says Valerie Crankshaw, 57, of Hayward, California. She calls the summit “a waste of time, waste of money and resources.”

But Julie Whitley, 60, of Scottsdale, Arizona, says that just the fact that the president sat down with the North Korean leader was "a good thing," whatever happens next.

"They finally met face-to-face," says Richard Zapor, 55, of Los Angeles. "Coming out with these agreements are how to make things better."

