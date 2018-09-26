Break out the floss dance, Fortnite fans. Owners of the PlayStation can start playing the hit game with friends on different devices.

Following months of complaints from video game players, Sony said it is launching an open beta available Wednesday allowing owners of the PlayStation who play Fortnite to join other players on different platforms including Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

"For 24 years, we have strived to deliver the best gaming experience to our fans by providing a uniquely PlayStation perspective," John Kodera, president and global CEO at PlayStation, said in a statement. "Today, the communities around some games have evolved to the point where cross-platform experiences add significant value to players."

The beta would not only allow players to join matches with others on different devices, but any rewards or progress earned while playing Fortnite on PlayStation will transfer to other platforms.

Sony drew ire from fans of the red-hot video game after Nintendo released a version of Fortnite on its Switch console. Players learned their accounts were locked into Sony's console, meaning any perks players earned from hours of playing the game were not available on another platform.

Critics of the move questioned Sony's decision, claiming Switch is more a supplementary console instead of a direct rival like Microsoft's Xbox One.

Sony said the decision to open up online play is part of a comprehensive process to allow cross-platform play for select third-party games.

This represents a major policy change for (Sony Interactive Entertainment), and we are now in the planning process across the organization to support this change," said Kodera.

Season 6 of Fortnite kicks off Thursday.

