Dads catch a lot of crap when they don't participate in the child-rearing duties.

So this tweet by TV host Pier Morgan is infuriating and an insult to good dads everywhere:

He said that fathers who CARRY THEIR CHILDREN are somehow not masculine.

"Oh 007," Morgan said of a pic in which Craig, the current James Bond, is seen cradling his weeks-old daughter next to his chest. "...not you as well?!!! #papoose #emasculatedBond."

What in all that is holy and honorable about fathers?

Needless to say, people were eager to give Morgan a lesson on modern manhood

Put your bib on because this is going to be delicious clapback.

Even Captain America, Chris Evans, could see that criticizing Craig's manhood actually said more about Morgan than it said about Craig:

Chris Evans as Captain America

Zade Rosenthal, Marvel

You really have to be so uncertain of your own masculinity to concern yourself with how another man carries his child. Any man who wastes time quantifying masculinity is terrified on the inside. https://t.co/9jsHZ3WKRn — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 16, 2018

Shhh....

My husband always wears/carries our kids, he thinks this is fair since I birthed them. NO ONE TELL HIM ABOUT THE EMASCULATION, pls. pic.twitter.com/EH84gezumR — Leslie Settle (@leslieaswords) October 15, 2018

2 times as masculine

My girls working out with me. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cNn87rnQvk — Ryan Hakes (@rhakes) October 16, 2018

What was that you were saying about fathers catching a lot of crap?

There is nothing more masculine than a Father taking an active role in nurturing and looking after his child.



About time more in the media celebrated this, I mean aren't you right-wing oddballs always bleating on about lack of family values? — moonbucket (@saltiregizmo) October 15, 2018

They really ARE just like us

Hey, I'm definitely not as manly as Daniel Craig, but it's nice to see we carry our kids the same way. Get a life @piersmorgan. pic.twitter.com/hxeiQLF76B — Scrawn Cryptid-shun (@shawnrichison) October 16, 2018

Sexy is as sexy does

take it from this woman - there's nothing more attractive in a man than the capacity to nurture, be it wife or children! — ingeborg oppenheimer (@ingeoppenheimer) October 16, 2018

Morgan explains himself

Morgan explained in later tweets that it's not so much the carrying of an infant he takes issue with. It's carrying a baby in a "papoose," also what the British call a baby carrier, or that genius piece of ingenuity expressly designed to tote babies. Really???

He’s not carrying it, that’s my point. He’s using an emasculating papoose.

James Bond would never use a papoose to carry his babies. https://t.co/6aZZSFUEjy — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018

I stepped up, just never with a papoose. They’re ridiculous. https://t.co/2IMYQHqcuJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 15, 2018

No, no, no. You're ridiculous!

