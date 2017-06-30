Behind the scenes at the Boeing factory Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex. 01 / 36 Boeing's Everett assembly line is one of the largest buildings in the world. Bike and pedestrian lanes act as thoroughfares through giant complex. 01 / 36

Boeing’s assembly line in Everett, Wash., is a must-see for aviation enthusiasts across the globe.

Housed in one of the world’s largest buildings, the facility is where Boeing’s 747, 767, 777 and 787 models are assembled. Some of Boeing’s 787s also are assembled at Boeing’s recently opened facility in South Carolina. (Photo tour: Behind the scenes at Boeing's 787 factory in South Carolina)

But it’s the Everett factory that is a top attraction, with Boeing offering factory tours to accommodate those wishing to see it.

Today in the Sky got a first-hand look at the Everett facility this week as part of a media tour of the assembly line. And, unlike the tours open to the general public, we were able to take photos. So, if you've always wanted to check it out, you can sneak a glimpse via the above photos that were taken during the media tour on June 28, 2017. The tour focused primarily on Boeing’s 777 and 787 lines.

We also had access this week to Boeing’s flight line at Boeing Field in Seattle. Boeing uses the facility for flight tests (especially of its 737s) and it’s often where the company will deliver 737s to its airline customers. Norwegian Air officials were there Thursday (June 29) to take delivery of the carrier’s first two Boeing 737 Max jets. (More: Norwegian is world's second airline to get Boeing's new 737 Max)

Boeing doesn’t assemble the 737s there — that’s done at a factory in nearby Renton — but Boeing Field is still of interest to aviation enthusiasts for the variety of aircraft and different airline liveries that can cycle through there.

Scroll down for a few snapshots of what we saw there as part of another media gathering on June 28 and 29. The media tour was centered around a delivery ceremony for Norwegian’s 737 Max, so the photos are heavy on Norwegian. But click through to see a variety of other 737s on the flight line as well as a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner that made an appearance there this week.

