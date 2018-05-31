How to get paid to save: HSAs.

This article is the second part of a three-part series where I explore the three financial products I love the most, but through a highly critical lens. During this series, I will not focus on the positives.

I thought they were playing a trick on me.

“That will be $225,” the nurse exclaimed as I was checking out of my doctor's office after a 10-minute consultation that determined that I didn’t have the flu.

I extended my neck toward her like a turtle listening to a secret, “Excuse me?” Yet, there was no mistake. This was my first visit to a doctor after my health coverage switched to a high-deductible health plan accompanied by a Health Savings Account (HSA). Where the same visit would have cost me $20 just a few months prior, it now cost me $225.

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) are often identified as the solution to our health care cost problems. Yet for many Americans, HSAs can create a wake of financial destruction after the most benign trip to the doctor. This is because with HSAs, the patient is responsible for all health care costs until the deductible is met.

Speaking of deductibles, did you notice the word right before the word "deductible?" That word was "high." HSAs are generally partnered with a high-deductible health insurance plan, which means you are responsible for paying the first several thousand dollars of health care expenses. Unlike “traditional” health plans, a high-deductible health plan can crush the financially unstable.

If a patient and her family can’t afford to contribute to a Health Savings Account, which is meant to fund health care expenses until the deductible is achieved and the actual insurance kicks in, then unmanageable debt is certain.

This is bad for a healthy person who needs to have a small medical problem treated, and it’s a guaranteed problem for those Americans who have chronic health care conditions. Imagine being a person with major health concerns and having your coverage switched from a more traditional health care plan in which you have a $20 co-pay and a relatively low deductible, to a high-deductible plan which requires you to fork out thousands of dollars at the beginning of a new coverage year, because the fundamental way your coverage operates has been flipped.

The problem gets worse when you comprehend this new potentially ugly financial reality and change your behavior to avoid seeking medical care. I’m all for not spending money you don’t have, but when it comes to health care, ignoring a medical issue because you don’t want to go into debt can lead to … death. That's a very extreme example, but there is the very real, if remote, potential for it.

When you add in the maintenance fees on the Health Savings Account and your obligation to save receipts and documents proving your expenditures were qualified medical expenses, you’ve got yourself a good old-fashioned pain in the neck.

If you don’t have the money to put into a Health Savings Account or your employer doesn’t generously make contributions on your behalf, then you’re left deciding whether to go into debt or leave your medical problems untreated. That’s a horrendous conundrum countless Americans are facing on a daily basis.

An HSA is only as effective as a person’s ability to fund it.

Next week: I will do my best to discredit my favorite financial tool ever created — the 15-year mortgage. Stay tuned for what I hate about the mortgage I love.

Peter Dunn is an author, speaker and radio host, and he has a free podcast: "Million Dollar Plan." Have a question about money for Pete the Planner? Email him at AskPete@petetheplanner.com. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

