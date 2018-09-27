Testifying before Congress about her alleged assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford is appearing not only as an alleged victim, but as an expert witness.

Asked the details of her allegations, the psychology professor and researcher peppered her sometimes emotional responses with clinical science: brain structure and chemistry, memory formation.

The laughter of Kavanaugh and Mark Judge, she said, was "indelible in the hippocampus." She noted that the "sequelae of sexual assault" varies from victim to victim.

What Ford called her "basic memory function" was anything but basic: She said "the level of norephinephrine and the epinephrine in the brain" encoded and locked her traumatic memories into her brain.

Ford is a professor of psychology at Palo Alto University in California. She teaches research design and education clinical psychology at Palo Alto and in a consortium with Stanford University’s School of Medicine.

She earned a doctorate in psychology at the University of Southern California, and master's degrees from Stanford and Pepperdine University.

epa07051378 Christine Blasey Ford testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 27 September 2018. US President Donald J. Trump's nominee to be a US Supreme Court associate justice Brett Kavanaugh is in a tumultuous confirmation process as multiple women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct. EPA-EFE/Andrew Harnik / POOL ORG XMIT: DCAH211

Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik

For the less science savvy, here's a look at what the terms mean, according to Merriam-Webster.

Sequela: An aftereffect of a disease, condition, or injury, or a "secondary result."

Epinephrine: A hormone secreted by part of the adrenal glands.

Norepinephrine: A substance that can be a chemical way of of transmitting neurons or a hormone.

Hippocampus: Part of the brain involved in forming, storing, and processing memory.

Neurotransmitter: A substance, such as norepinephrine, that transmits nerve impulses across the brain.

Dr. Ford is essentially offering expert witness testimony on the effects of her own assault — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) September 27, 2018

Ford's testimony is fascinating because she is both a witness and an expert witness (because she is a psychologist) so some of her answers about memory and trauma are scientifically precise. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) September 27, 2018

Just to be clear, you should not have to be an expert on the science behind your own trauma for it to be believable, but wow. — Lauren Kelley (@lauren_kelley) September 27, 2018

#ChristineBlaseyFord is both a witness and an expert witness at the same time. Remarkable. — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) September 27, 2018

