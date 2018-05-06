People are obsessed with this affordable furniture from Amazon

High-quality furniture can get really expensive. Think about it: Most furniture stores offer financing plans for items as basic as sofas!

Needless to say, if you’re thinking about redecorating an entire room or, even worse, furnishing a house or apartment, you’re in for some sticker shock.

That’s why it’s such a game changer that more and more furniture is available on Amazon. You can find everything from bed frames and mattresses to kitchen carts and rugs—plus, many items are highly rated by reviewers, so you know they’re a good investment.

The following are 15 pieces of furniture available on Amazon with more than 1,000 reviews. Oh, and to save your wallet some distress, they’re all under $200!

1. A classy area rug

This pretty rug is thick, soft, and affordable!

Rugs are pretty darned expensive for something you’re just going to walk all over. However, this pretty lattice-patterned area rug from Ottomanson is actually affordable—even the 8-by-10-foot option is under $70! Plus, reviewers say it’s thick, soft, and quite pretty.

Reviews: 1,026

Average Rating: 3.9

Get the Ottomanson Paterson Collection Lattice Area Rug on Amazon for $35.63

2. An affordable full-sized mattress

You'll sleep well knowing this mattress was a steal.

Signature Sleep

You can easily spend $1,000+ on a new mattress. Or you could just buy this one from Signature Sleep for under $200. Reviewers say it’s firm, breathable, and surprisingly comfortable for a mattress that comes in a box.

Reviews: 8,729

Average Rating: 4.4

Get the Signature Sleep Contour Full-Sized Mattress on Amazon for $179

3. A spacious office desk

You'll actually want to work if you have this cool desk.

Walker Edison

If you’re revamping your home office, this three-piece corner desk would be the perfect centerpiece. There are several color options available, including ones with chic glass tops. Reviewers say it’s sturdy, easy to assemble, and a nice addition to any room.

Reviews: 4,758

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the Walker Edison Soreno 3-Piece Corner Desk on Amazon for $120.99

4. A classy 3-piece table set

Make a bistro-style eating area in your kitchen.

Linon

This three-piece furniture set comes with a table and two stools, and it makes a perfect little breakfast station in your kitchen. Reviewers love that the set has the feel of a quaint bistro, and obviously, you can’t beat the low price.

Reviews: 1,330

Average Rating: 3.9

Get the Linon Tavern Collection 3-Piece Table Set on Amazon for $85.01

5. Plain, well-built kitchen stools

They may be plain, but they're a kitchen staple.

Winsome

If you need some stools to put at your kitchen counter, you won’t find a better deal than this. These stools are made from solid wood, and while reviewers note they’re not easy to put together, the finished result is a beautiful, sturdy stool that your family will use for years to come.

Reviews: 1,284

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the Winsome Saddle Seat 24-Inch Counter Stool on Amazon for $26.44

6. An elegant upholstered bed frame

That's right—this beautiful bed costs less than $200.

Zinus

On the hunt for a new bed frame? Consider this highly rated option from Zinus. You can choose between light and dark gray, and reviewers say it looks classy and is easy to put together. However, a few people do note that you might need additional wooden slats to support your mattress.

Reviews: 1,819

Average Rating: 4.7

Get the Zinus Upholstered Diamond Stitched Platform Bed, Queen on Amazon for $196.99

7. A wooden nightstand under $50

Choose from several finishes to match your bedroom.

Winsome Wood

While you’re redecorating your bedroom, why not grab a set of inexpensive wood nightstands? These simple bedside tables include a small drawer and open shelf, and they come in a variety of finishes to match any decor.

Reviews: 1,874

Average Rating: 3.8

Get the Winsome Wood End Table/Night Stand with Drawer and Shelf on Amazon for $45.55

8. A super-comfy office chair

Make yourself comfortable as you work from home.

AmazonBasics

If you have a home office where you pay bills and write emails, you need a comfy office chair to plant your butt in. Luckily for you, this chair from AmazonBasics is a highly rated option among reviewers, who say it’s perfect for part-time use.

That being said, it’s not the best option if you work from home and are looking for a chair to sit in for entire workdays. You can check out our list of the best office chairs for more options.

Reviews: 3,008

Average Rating: 4.1

Get the AmazonBasics Mid-Back Office Chair on Amazon for $64.99

9. A high-quality upholstered futon

This futon comes in several different fabrics.

DHP

This modern futon would make a great addition to any living space. You can choose from a range of fabric finishes, including faux leather, linen, and velvet, and the chrome metal legs add a touch of sophistication to the piece. Reviewers say it’s the perfect budget option for small spaces.

Reviews: 3,840

Average Rating: 4.0

Get the DHP Emily Futon Couch Bed on Amazon for $181.24

10. A beautiful rustic coffee table

This rustic coffee table is simply stunning.

Emerald Home

I absolutely love this coffee table! The rustic wood and metal construction is simply beautiful, and according to reviewers, it’s high quality and a breeze to put together. Plus, you can get matching side tables, if you want.

Reviews: 1,139

Average Rating: 4.7

Get the Emerald Home Chandler Rustic Industrial Solid Wood and Steel Coffee Table on Amazon for $169.69

11. A versatile TV stand

We're digging these rustic vibes.

WE Furniture

This 58-inch TV stand is the perfect understated addition to your living area. It can hold TVs up to 60 inches, and the open shelving below allows you to store media consoles, books, accent pieces, and more.

Reviews: 2,834

Average Rating: 4.2

Get the WE Furniture 58" Wood TV Stand Storage Console on Amazon for $115.90

12. A classic, convertible baby crib

This product will grow with your kids.

DaVinci

This isn’t an ordinary crib. Nope, this product is an impressive four products in one! It transforms from a classic wooden crib into a toddler bed, a daybed, and finally a full-size bed (though, you have to buy the conversion kits separately). Review highlights include that it’s sturdy, aesthetically pleasing, and can grow with children.

Reviews: 1,531

Average Rating: 4.1

Get the DaVinci Kalani 4-In-1 Convertible Crib on Amazon for $179

13. A stainless steel kitchen cart

Add more prep room to your kitchen.

Seville

Need more prep room in your kitchen? Story of my life. Well, with this kitchen cart from Seville Classics, you can create a portable prep station. It even has two shelves where you can stash pots, pans, and more kitchen essentials.

Reviews: 1,048

Average Rating: 4.5

Get the Seville Classics Stainless Steel Kitchen Cart with Bamboo Top on Amazon for $198.53

14. A cool multipurpose floor lamp

A lamp with shelves? So cool!

Brightech

Why buy a regular lamp when you could buy this super cool bookcase-lamp hybrid? This floor lamp from Brightech has three built-in shelves where you can display your most prized possessions—reviewers say they’re a neat solution if you’re looking for additional storage space.

Reviews: 1,708

Average Rating: 4.6

Get the Brightech Maxwell LED Shelf Floor Lamp on Amazon for $59.99

15. A faux leather storage ottoman

It's the perfect spot to put on your shoes.

SONGMICS

Save space in your closet by stashing extra blankets, pillows, and more in this chic storage bench. There are five colors available, include lime green, and reviewers say the unit is sturdy enough to sit on, as well as incredibly spacious.

Reviews: 2,294

Average Rating: 4.4

Get the SONGMICS 43" Faux Leather Folding Storage Ottoman Bench on Amazon for $49.99

