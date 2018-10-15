During President Donald Trump's interview with "60 Minutes," observant viewers might have noticed a striking painting: A print called "The Republican Club," showing the president sitting with past Republican presidents.

The artwork is by Missouri-based Andy Thomas, who has painted a similar scene with past Democratic presidents. The print hanging in the White House shows Trump with a glass of what appears to be soda — Time reports it's Diet Coke — grinning in the direction of Abraham Lincoln.

Thomas was aware that Trump had seen the painting, because the artist received a call from the president two weeks ago, Time reports. Trump told him that he liked his portrait, but Thomas was unaware the print was hanging in the White House until his wife showed him a clip of Sunday's "60 Minutes" interview.

“I was ecstatic,” Thomas told Time. “A lot of times gifts aren’t really hung up, they’re just pushed in a closet somewhere. To find out it’s actually hanging is really a treat.”

Thomas told The Daily Beast that Rep. Darrell Issa, a California Republican, gave the print to Trump.

Prints of "The Republican Club" go for anywhere between $155 to $1,700 on Thomas' website.

oh my god, it's hanging in the white house pic.twitter.com/wrq8eo7Bvx — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 15, 2018

Since I see the Republican painting in my timeline. Here is the Democrat and the Republican paintings together. Both were painted by the talented Andy Thomas



CC: @Asher_Wolf pic.twitter.com/dr3RA6Rx6k — Steve Ragan (@SteveD3) October 15, 2018

