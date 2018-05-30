Melania Trump remains a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma almost one year after moving into the White House. When not seen dodging the president's hand or decrying internet bullies, a question arises among the press: Just where is the First Lady?

She's not appeared publicly in 20 days, per CNN, perhaps sparking a tweet Wednesday from her account: "I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!"



Many noted that "working overtime" appears repeatedly in President Trump's tweets, leading many to think he dictated it. That, too, remains a mystery.

As the 'Roseanne' empire crumbles, Trump speaks: I should get an apology, too!

After a racist tweet from Roseanne Barr resulted in the cancellation of TV's No. 1 show, Trump — who's friendly with Barr — weighed in on the the drama around his famous fan: He deserves an apology. "Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that 'ABC does not tolerate comments like those' made by Roseanne Barr," Trump tweeted Wednesday. "Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?" Jarrett, the one-time Obama advisor, said Trump set the tone that came out in Barr's tweet.

Trump, who once sang Roseanne's praises in Ohio, stayed silent on her at his Tuesday rally.

President Donald Trump makes remarks at a roundtable meeting on sanctuary cities May 16, 2018, in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Jim Watson, AFP/Getty Images

I wish I had quit you: Trump drags Jeff Sessions amid Russia drama

After Republican Rep. Trey Gowdy said Trump could've picked someone besides Jeff Session for attorney general, the president had five words: "And I wish I did!" Trump's tweet followed a New York Times report that investigators want to know just how Trump tried to stop Sessions from backing out of the Russia investigation over his Kremlin contacts. Meanwhile, a Senate panel is ramping up for Congress' last weigh-in on Russia, and those on the committee — from Trump fan Tom Cotton to Trump critic Kamala Harris — remain hopeful they'll reach a bipartisan conclusion on whether Trump's campaign colluded with Putin & Co.

President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Evan Vucci, AP

Mexico to Trump on funding that wall: 'Not now, not ever'

Trump this week dusted off a crowd-pleasing promise largely missing since his campaign days: Mexico will pay for the wall. That vow, made again at Tuesday's rally, found swift repudiation from Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto. "Mexico will never pay for a wall. Not now, not ever," he tweeted, signed "Mexico (all of us)." On Wednesday, advocates called on U.S. immigration authorities to stop holding transgender migrants seeking asylum in detention centers after a 33-year-old transgender woman died while in custody at a New Mexico facility. Border policies on asylum seekers, unaccompanied minors and families have become conflated in recent weeks. The debate comes as Republican Republicans embrace a Trump-style immigration platform in ads (14,000 of which have run this year).

