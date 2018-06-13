LONDON — A nationwide silence across the United Kingdom on Thursday will mark the first anniversary of the most deadly tragedy that the country’s capital has encountered since World War II.

Seventy-two people died after a ferocious blaze broke out at Grenfell Tower, a social housing high rise apartment block, on the night of June 14, 2017. Sheila Smith, an 84-year-old great-grandmother, and a stillborn baby named Logan were among those killed.

A public inquiry into the tragedy began in May and is expected to last about 18 months.

Finance minister Phillip Hammond said the cladding in question — plastic insulation and aluminum panels — is banned on large buildings in countries including the U.K., the United States and Germany. The fire at Grenfell Tower caused property owners and fire inspectors in numerous countries to check the cladding on their buildings to determine whether they need to be replaced.

After Grenfell, Arconic, the New York-based company that makes the flammable plastic core in the cladding used on the tower block stopped global sales of the product for use in high-rise buildings.

Amid the grief that has resonated through the country for the past 12 months, many residents are working to ensure some good emerges from the horrors of that fateful night.

Banners going up in time for the anniversary, to ensure Grenfell Tower is not forgotten



"Grenfell Forever in Our Hearts" & Green hearts 💚 message created at the request of the bereaved and survivors pic.twitter.com/1g2jUNRFgQ — Grenfell United (@GrenfellUnited) June 6, 2018

Toby Laurent Belson is working with Green for Grenfell, a campaign started by local schools in North Kensington — the area in west London where Grenfell Tower stands —that works to ensure the tragedy is never forgotten. A green heart has become a symbol of remembrance of the incident.

Grenfell means “green field” in the ancient Anglo Saxon language — and green is a color of healing, said Belson, who has been fundraising to illuminate Grenfell Tower and 12 nearby high-rises from Thursday through Sunday.

Belson, 41, a community artist based close to Grenfell Tower, said a couple of his friends escaped the fire a year ago, but one young friend died.

“It’s quite some blessing that through such horror, people in the community have something like this,” Belson said.

“Because (the disaster) is a political issue, it’s great people have a space where they don’t have to get political. They can leave that behind,” he added.

The anniversary comes days after Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May expressed regret for not meeting with the survivors when she first visited the scene of the blaze soon after the tragedy. May was criticized by journalists, politicians and members of the public when she met with firefighters and emergency response coordinators in private, but not with the residents. May later met with residents in a church hall near Grenfell Tower as angry protesters shouted “coward” and "shame on you.”

A view of the Grenfell Tower in London, Britain, 13 June 2018, on the eve of the Grenfell Tower fire's first anniversary.

NEIL HALL, EPA-EFE

British political commentator Jane Merrick said at the time that May’s actions were reminiscent of those of George W. Bush after Hurricane Katrina. The then-president was on vacation at his ranch in Texas when Katrina hit on Aug. 29, 2005, but he flew back to Washington on Aug. 31. Critics condemned his slow reaction as well as that of local and federal officials.

Why did Downing Street let Theresa May visit the fire scene in private rather than in public? Looks bad, shades of Bush after Katrina — Jane Merrick (@janemerrick23) June 15, 2017

Although Bush later visited the scenes of the devastation several times, his reputation was damaged.

The Kensington and Chelsea Council, which owns Grenfell Tower and is one of the richest boroughs in the country, was criticized for being slow and disorganized in helping the survivors after the blaze — most of them working class and from ethnic minorities — prompting the federal government to take over the response. There are questions over whether Kensington and Chelsea Council contributed to the deaths by installing the flammable cladding to improve the appearance of the austere building, rather than fire-resistant cladding, to save money.

A number of former Grenfell residents are still living in temporary accommodation, 12 months after the blaze, which started with a faulty refrigerator in one apartment.

Survivors are also criticizing the public inquiry, including the location seven miles away from Grenfell, as some say it takes too long to travel there while others have post-traumatic stress disorder and cannot travel there by underground train.

Earlier this month, London Mayor Khan wrote to May, condemning the treatment of the survivors as “at best, inconsistent and chaotic; and at worst, inhumane.”

May’s office said the government has been working with survivors “to support them as they rebuild their lives.”

On Thursday, people will gather at the base of Grenfell Tower before the nationwide silence at noon local time. The commemorations, which began on Wednesday, will include a silent walk, multi-faith service and tree-planting.

On Friday, schoolchildren throughout Britain will raise money for the people affected by the fire, asking staff and students to donate to local charities and wear green clothing.

“The Grenfell fire was an unimaginable tragedy, and as we approach one year since that terrible day, it will be a time to reflect and to remember,” James Brokenshire, the secretary of state for housing, said in a statement.

Sandra Ruiz, whose niece Jessica Urbano Ramirez, 12, died in the fire, described the event as “an opportunity to celebrate community spirit up and down the country.”

"In the days after the fire, a community of volunteers surrounded us and helped us through the most difficult of times,” Ruiz said.

“If there is to be a positive legacy from this tragedy, we hope it is that we celebrate and emulate here in North Kensington, and across the country, the community spirit that we saw in the days, weeks and months after the fire,” she added in a statement.

