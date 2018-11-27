(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 19, 2017 Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks on the balcony of the Embassy of Ecuador in London. - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who was behind a massive dump of classified US documents in 2010, has been charged in the United States, WikiLeaks said on November 15, 2018.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A federal judge made no immediate decision Tuesday on whether to unseal an apparent criminal charge against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, however, appeared to strongly favor the government’s position that no charging information should be released short of an arrest.

The brief hearing, featuring a clash between free press advocates and the government, came less than a week after prosecutors inadvertently disclosed in an unrelated case that “Assange has been charged.”

Katie Townsend, an attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said the disclosure – mistaken or not – undercut the government’s assertion that any existing information remain secret.

“Mr. Assange knows he has been charged,” Townsend argued. “There is no more compelling interest to keep the charge under seal.”

Gordon Kromberg, an assistant U.S. attorney, reiterated the government’s position that the disclosure was “a mistake,” and he declined to confirm that Assange had been charged or was even under investigation.

Kromberg maintained that the government’s obligation for disclosure should only be prompted by an arrest.

Assange has been living in exile at the Ecuadoran embassy in London.

Brinkema, meanwhile, pressed Townsend to provide any instance in which the government was forced to disclose charging documents before a suspect’s arrest.

Such protocol, the judge said, serves to minimize the risk to law enforcement officers dispatched to make an arrest and guards against possible efforts at witness intimidation and evidence tampering.

