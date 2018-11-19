Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co.'s influential chairman Carlos Ghosn was fired and arrested Monday after an internal probe found he underreported his salary and for other financial violations, including the personal use of company assets, the firm and Japanese state media said.

Nissan said in a statement that Ghosn would be dismissed after an internal probe based on a whistleblower report found he had falsified reports "over many years."

Japan's state broadcaster NHK said Ghosn was later arrested Monday on suspicion of financial misconduct. The news was announced after Japan’s financial markets closed, meaning Nissan's Japan-listed stock price was not immediately affected.

However, shares in French carmaker Renault, Nissan's longtime partner, fell 14 percent in European trading, to 55.61 euros – their largest drop in over three years.

Brazilian-born Ghosn, 64, is a huge figure in the global auto industry. He was an early advocate for electric cars, autonomous and driverless vehicles, and for integrating a car's communication capabilities with smartphone technology – the "connected car."

Ghosn helped turn around Renault and Nissan and push them into electric cars. Ghosn is chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and CEO of Renault.

Renault was not available for comment on the allegations.

Another senior Nissan executive, American Greg Kelly, was also dismissed.

Neither Ghosh nor Kelly could be reached directly for comment.

"The investigation showed that over many years both Ghosn and Kelly have been reporting compensation amounts in the Tokyo Stock Exchange securities report that were less than the actual amount, in order to reduce the disclosed amount of Carlos Ghosn's compensation," Nissan said in its statement. "Also, in regards to Ghosn, numerous other significant acts of misconduct have been uncovered, such as personal use of company assets, and Kelly's deep involvement has also been confirmed."

